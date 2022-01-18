Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

WHO Says There's No Evidence Healthy Children and Adolescents Need Covid Boosters

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Fabrice Coffrini | Reuters
  • WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said Tuesday "there's no evidence right now" that suggests healthy children and adolescents need booster shots to supplement their Covid-19 vaccinations.
  • Swaminathan said the agency's advisory group meet later this week to consider how countries should think about giving booster shots.

WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said Tuesday "there's no evidence right now" that suggests healthy children and adolescents need booster shots to supplement their Covid-19 vaccinations.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Swaminathan said the agency's advisory group, called Sage, or the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, will meet later this week to consider how countries should think about giving booster shots.

"The aim is to protect the most vulnerable, to protect those at highest risk of severe disease and dying, those are our elderly population, immunocompromised with underlying conditions and also health care workers," Swaminathan said.

Money Report

environment 10 mins ago

Climate Activists Criticize BlackRock CEO's Support for Slow Transition Off Oil and Natural Gas

US: News 20 mins ago

Mortgage Rates Jump Again, Causing Headaches for Homebuyers

Speaking during a World Health Organization media briefing, Swaminathan's comments come roughly two weeks after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for adolescents aged 12 to 17 amid the current surge in coronavirus cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The surge has also led to a sharp rise in pediatric cases. For the week ending Jan. 6, more than 580,000 child coronavirus cases were reported, marking a 78% increase from the week ending Dec. 30, according to the last updated data from American Academy of Pediatrics.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us