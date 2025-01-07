While Apple negotiates Indonesia sales ban, another Chinese smartphone maker is entering the country

Huawei spinoff Honor announced Tuesday it is entering Indonesia and plans to launch its smartphones there by the end of March.

The populous Southeast Asian country has banned Apple's iPhone 16 over domestic production requirements.

As of November, Oppo, Xiaomi and Transsion — all China-based — held the top three spots in Indonesia by smartphone shipments, according to Canalys.

BEIJING — Huawei spinoff Honor announced Tuesday it plans to launch smartphone sales in Indonesia by the end of March, becoming the latest Chinese company to enter a market that has banned Apple's iPhone 16 over domestic production requirements.

Indonesia requires that for smartphones sold in the country, 40% of their components must be domestically sourced. That rule has prevented Apple from selling its newest phone in the market, where it is reportedly negotiating a $1 billion investment.

Honor has an office in Indonesia and is working with one local manufacturing partner, Justin Li, the Chinese company's president of South Pacific operations, told reporters last week. He said a folding phone will be among Honor's first set of locally sold products — 10 items in the medium to high-end segment.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The company aims to offer around 30 products from phones to tablets in Indonesia by the end of the year. The Southeast Asian country is home to the world's fourth-largest country by population, just behind the United States.

"Although 80% of the market is dominated by devices priced under $200, as Southeast Asia's largest and fastest-growing economy, Indonesia presents immense potential for long-term growth," Canalys analyst Chiew Le Xuan said in an email.

"Indonesia is emerging as a key market in Southeast Asia, driven by rapid economic growth and an expanding middle class," Chiew said, noting the country accounts for 35% of smartphone shipments in the region and can serve as a strategic regional hub.

As of November, Oppo, Xiaomi and Transsion — all China-based — held the top three spots in Indonesia by smartphone shipments, according to Canalys. Shenzhen-based Oppo in November held its global launch for its flagship Find X8 phone in Indonesia, where the company also has a factory.

Samsung ranked fourth in Indonesia with a 16% share, tied with Vivo, another Chinese brand, the Canalys data showed.

Excluding China and Japan, just under 8% of Apple's sales come from Asia-Pacific.

Li claimed the decision to enter Indonesia was independent of Apple's presence in the country, and was confident in Honor's ability to compete. He said Honor had observed the Indonesian market for years, before doubling down on expansion efforts in the last half year.

While he declined to share a current breakdown of Indonesian to Chinese staff, Li said Honor is still hiring in the country and aims to have a predominately local staff in the future.

Honor plans to open at least 10 of its own stores in Indonesia this year, in addition to selling through a local retailer, Li said.

Outside of China, Honor primarily sells in Europe and parts of Southeast Asia. Its phones are not directly sold in the U.S. The company claimed that in December, more than half of its sales came from outside China for the first time.

Honor, which is planning to go public, was spun off from Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in November 2020 after the parent company was hit by U.S. sanctions. Huawei said it does not hold any shares in Honor or have involvement in business decisions.