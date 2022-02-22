What to Watch Today: Stocks Set to Open Lower on Wall Street But Way Off Overnight Lows

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures on Tuesday erased much of sharp overnight losses as investors tried to figure out whether Russia will invade Ukraine. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell Friday and for the second straight week on concerns over the conflict. The U.S. stock market was closed Monday for Presidents Day. (CNBC)

One day after Moscow recognized breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk, Ukraine's president said Tuesday his country wants peace but won't give up its land. Russia announced Tuesday its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces. (AP)

The U.K. on Tuesday announced targeted sanctions against Russian banks and wealthy individuals. Geopolitical uncertainty Tuesday sent U.S. oil prices up 3.5% to more than $94 per barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to almost 1.94%. Bitcoin dropped to roughly $37,700. (CNBC)

Germany said Tuesday it'll halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline designed to bring natural gas from Russia directly to Europe. Germany's chancellor said his country won't accept recognition of the two self-proclaimed, pro-Russian separatist regions in Ukraine. (CNBC)

The United Nations Security Council held a rare emergency meeting Monday night in New York City. America's ambassador to the U.N. said the U.S. would unveil new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, urging member states to also impose severe consequences on Moscow. (CNBC)



* CNBC's live Russia-Ukraine blog: Putin orders troops into breakaway regions

IN THE NEWS TODAY



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Macy's (M) shares surged roughly 6% in the premarket after the department store chain on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates. Macy's also said a strategic review has prompted the retailer to accelerate its turnaround plans, rejecting calls from activist Jana Partners for it to split its e-commerce operations. (CNBC)



* Walmart chases fashion clout with designer Brandon Maxwell (CNBC)



Dow stock Home Depot (HD) fell 2% in premarket trading despite the home improvement retailer on Tuesday delivering better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. Home Depot expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, via his attorney, accused the Securities and Exchange Commission of leaking information about a federal investigation in order to retaliate against him for public criticism of the federal financial regulator. Monday's letter to a federal judge comes four days after Musk initially alleged the SEC was engaged in harassment by continually investigating him. (CNBC)

Former President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late Sunday in Apple's App Store. Many users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message: "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist." (Reuters)

U.S. women soccer stars reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men's team players. U.S. Soccer will pay men and women at an equal rate in the future in all friendly matches and tournaments, including the World Cup. (NBC News)

STOCKS TO WATCH

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) announced a deal to buy banking software maker Technisys for about $1.1 billion stock, saying the addition will generate up to $800 million in additional revenue through 2025. SoFi fell 2.7% in the premarket.

TV station operator Tegna (TGNA) jumped 7.4% in the premarket after agreeing to a $24 per share buyout deal with private equity firms Standard General and Apollo Global Management (APO).

Publishing company Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital for $21 per share in cash or about $2.8 billion. The stock surged 14.9% in premarket trading.

Investor Carl Icahn launched a proxy fight for two McDonald's (MCD) board seats as part of his push for more ethical treatment of pigs by McDonald's suppliers. McDonald's fell 1% in the premarket.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) fell a penny shy of forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share, although revenue topped Wall Street forecasts. Krispy Kreme was able to offset wage and commodity inflation with price increases. Krispy Kreme added 1.2% in premarket trading.

DraftKings (DKNG) slid 5.5% in the premarket after Wells Fargo cut its price target to $19 per share from $41. Wells Fargo is concerned with the company's path to profitability. DraftKings has fallen for the past three sessions, including a 21.6% plunge Friday following its quarterly report.

Tempur Sealy (TPX) dropped 8.7% in the premarket after its adjusted quarterly earnings of 88 cents per share missed estimates by 8 cents, and revenue fell short of Street forecasts. Tempur Sealy's results were impacted by costs that grew faster than sales.

Medtronic (MDT) reported a mixed quarter. Revenue missed forecasts and its adjusted quarterly profit beat estimates. Medtronic sees improved procedure volumes. The stock initially slid 1.2% in the premarket but then erased that loss.

WATERCOOLER

Today is Feb. 22, 2022, written out 2/22/22. It's not only a palindrome because it reads the same forward and backward but has all twos. The ultimate palindromes on this day are 2:22 a.m. and p.m., as well as 22:22 military time. (That's 10:22 p.m.) The date is so rare the National Weather Service said a "Twosday" won't happen again for another 400 years in 2422. (USA Today)