What to Watch Today: Dow Futures Rise After July Jobs Report Tops Expectations

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures moved higher Friday morning after the release of the government's July employment report. The action in futures follows record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Thursday. Ahead of the Friday session, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all on track for their second weekly gain in three weeks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been particularly hot as of late, riding a four-day win streak and up in 11 of the past 13 trading days.



* 10-year Treasury yield tops 1.28% ahead of key jobs report (CNBC)

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, according to the Labor Department, topping consensus forecasts of 845,000. The nation's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% for the month, lower than the 5.7% economists had projected.

Earnings reports out this morning include Canopy Growth (CGC), Cinemark (CNK), Gannett (GCI), AMC Networks (AMCX), DraftKings (DKNG), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Goodyear Tire (GT). There are no reports due out after today's closing bell.



* Norwegian Cruise Line posts mixed results ahead of first U.S. voyage since last year (CNBC)

The seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is 98,518, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. That's up 48% compared with one week ago, as the highly transmissible Covid delta variant spreads across the country.



* 3 charts show how far Covid delta variant has spread around the world (CNBC)

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

IN THE NEWS

United Airlines (UAL) plans to require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees receive the coronavirus vaccination by Oct. 25 or risk being fired, becoming the first major U.S. airline carrier to do so. In May, Delta Air Lines (DAL) began to require new hires to show Covid vaccine proof, and United took that step in June. United becomes the latest company to take a more strict vaccine stance, as governments and corporate America alike try to improve vaccination rates. (CNBC)



* 'We couldn't get in front of it.' Spirit Airlines CEO explains what caused the carrier's meltdown (CNBC)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has started to provide its wealth management clients access to six cryptocurrency investment funds over the past month, a noteworthy development given the bank's CEO, Jamie Dimon, has long been one of Wall Street's most prominent crypto skeptics. Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) took similar steps for its wealth management clients earlier this year.



* Ethereum mining will soon be obsolete, as 'London' update moves key deadline to December (CNBC)

The White House, in an unexpected move, is backing a Senate proposal that would create stricter tax rules on cryptocurrency transactions. That proposal, spearheaded by Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, is part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Another camp in the Senate is pushing for a more narrow provision. However, the White House said it was in favor of the measure from Portman, as well as Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.(CNBC)



* McConnell: Democrats 'won't get our help' to lift debt limit (Associated Press)

Novavax (NVAX) said it is delaying its plans to apply for U.S. emergency use authorization for its Covid vaccine until the fourth quarter, sending shares of the company down more than 12% in premarket trading. The biotechnology firm has applied for regulatory clearance in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Apple (AAPL) said it will report to U.S. law enforcement images of child exploitation that are uploaded to iCloud. To locate images called Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Apple will use a process known as hashing, which transforms images into corresponding unique numbers. Other cloud services already scan files for violations of their terms of service. (CNBC)



* Amazon postpones return to office until January 2022 (CNBC)

Huawei's revenue fell nearly 30% in the first half of the year, and the chairman of the Chinese technology firm said its "aim is to survive." The company was put on the U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 while former President Donald Trump, a noted China hawk, was in office.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Zillow Group (ZG) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, 20 cents above estimates, with the real estate website operator's revenue above estimates as well. Zillow also gave an upbeat growth forecast, as it scales up its home-flipping business, and said it expects sales this quarter to exceed $2 billion for the first time.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) lost 39 cents per share for its latest quarter, 6 cents more than expected, though the space flight company did report much better than expected revenue. It also announced it will sell seats for space tourism flights at $450,000 and up.

Beyond Meat (BYND) reported a quarterly loss that was 7 cents wider than expected at 31 cents per share. Revenue for the maker of plant-based meat alternatives did come in above Street forecasts, but it did give a cautious outlook due to "more conservative" orders by its customers due to Covid-related uncertainty.

Dropbox (DBX) shares are higher in premarket trading, after its adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share beat estimates by 7 cents and the cloud storage company's revenue came in above forecasts as well.

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) agreed to be bought out by private equity firm Clearlake Capital Group. Clearlake will pay about $3.8 billion, or $57.50 per share in cash for the cloud computing firm.

Zynga (ZNGA) shares are tumbling after the mobile gaming company gave a disappointing full-year forecast, anticipating a slowdown in gaming. Zynga also reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, 5 cents shy of estimates, with revenue below estimates as well.

Carvana (CVNA) stock is rallying after the online used-car retailer posted an unexpected profit, its first ever, for its latest quarter, as well as seeing revenue exceed analyst forecasts by a wide margin. Auto sales in general have enjoyed a boom in demand since the pandemic began last year.

Yelp (YELP) earned 5 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to consensus forecasts of a 9 cents per share loss. The online review site operator also reported better than expected revenue, and boosted its full-year forecast as well as ad revenue continues to strengthen.