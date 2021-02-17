Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Wells Fargo Shares Jump After Fed Reportedly Approves Bank's Overhaul Plan

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Peter Foley | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Wells Fargo shares popped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reportedly signaled that it will accept the firm's plan to overhaul its governance functions, a key step for the bank's effort to be released from a regulatory restriction.
  • The Fed has privately signaled that it would accept the bank's proposal, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, which removes a hurdle in eventually removing an asset cap imposed on the bank in Feb. 2018. However, several steps remain before the penalty is lifted, according to Bloomberg TV.
  • Wells Fargo is limited to the balance sheet size it had in late 2017, at $1.95 trillion, a rare penalty in the banking world enacted by the Fed after the bank's multitude of scandals tied to internal controls.

Wells Fargo shares popped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reportedly signaled that it will accept the firm's plan to overhaul its governance functions, a key step for the bank's effort to be released from a regulatory restriction.

Wells Fargo climbed 5.7% in trading.

Money Report

investing 9 mins ago

Watch Now: ETF Edge on the World's First Bitcoin ETF and the Blockchain Boom

DONALD TRUMP 29 mins ago

Rush Limbaugh, the Incendiary Radio Talk Show Host, Dies at Age 70

The Fed has privately signaled that it would accept the bank's proposal, Bloomberg reported, which removes a hurdle in eventually removing an asset cap imposed on the bank in Feb. 2018.

However, several steps remain before the penalty is lifted: Wells Fargo, run by CEO Charlie Scharf since Oct. 2019, has to implement its plan to the Fed's liking, then get its controls approved by an outside party before the Fed will vote to lift the cap.

Wells Fargo is limited to the balance sheet size it had in late 2017, at $1.95 trillion, a rare penalty in the banking world enacted by the Fed after the bank's multitude of scandals tied to internal controls.

That asset cap has been a key reason that Wells Fargo has underperformed rivals including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, which have been more able to take advantage of opportunities during the pandemic.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment specifically to the news and referred reporters to a statement it has made in the past:

"The Federal Reserve will determine when the work to fulfill the requirements of the consent order is done to their satisfaction," the bank said. "We are focused on doing the work. We maintain strong levels of liquidity and capital, and we are committed to using our financial strength to help support the U.S. economy and our clients while operating in compliance with the asset cap."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingfinanceBanks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us