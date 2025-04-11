Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Wells Fargo shares climb on higher earnings, CEO calls for ‘timely' trade resolution

By Yun Li, CNBC

A Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York City on March 17, 2020.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Wells Fargo shares rose Friday after the bank reported an increase in quarterly earnings on the back of stable income from investment banking and wealth management.

Here's what the bank reported for the first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

  • Adjusted earnings per share: $1.39, 16% higher year over year but not quite comparable to the estimate of $1.24 due to a number of special items during the quarter
  • Revenue: $20.15 billion versus $20.75 billion expected

Shares of Wells Fargo climbed nearly 2% in pre-market trading after the results.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Net interest income, a key measure of what a bank makes on loans, fell 6% year over year to $11.50 billion. Non-interest income, which includes investment banking fees, brokerage commissions and advisory fees, rose 1% to $8.65 billion from last year's $8.54 billion.

CEO Charlie Scharf highlighted the uncertainty in the economy brought on by the Trump administration's actions to reorient global trade, calling for a timely resolution.

"We support the administration's willingness to look at barriers to fair trade for the United States, though there are certainly risks associated with such significant actions," Scharf said in a statement. "Timely resolution which benefits the U.S. would be good for businesses, consumers, and the markets. We expect continued volatility and uncertainty and are prepared for a slower economic environment in 2025, but the actual outcome will be dependent on the results and timing of the policy changes."

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Unprecedented ‘shock': Why bond yields may face even more challenges ahead

news 45 mins ago

Meta vs. the FTC: The blockbuster antitrust trial kicks off

Wells Fargo bought back 44.5 million of its own shares, worth $3.5 billion, in first quarter.

The San Francisco-based lender set aside $932 million as provision for credit losses, which included a decrease in the allowance for credit losses.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us