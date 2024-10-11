Money Report

Wells Fargo shares jump after earnings top Wall Street expectations

By Yun Li,CNBC

Wells Fargo bank signage is seen on Broadway on April 12, 2024 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Wells Fargo on Friday reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations, causing its shares to rise.

Here's what the bank reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

  • Adjusted earnings per share: $1.52 vs. $1.28 expected
  • Revenue: $20.37 billion versus $20.42 billion expected
Shares of the bank rose more than 3% in premarket trading after the results. The better-than-expected earnings came even with a sizeable decline in net interest income, a key measure of what a bank makes on lending.

The San Francisco-based lender posted $11.69 billion in net interest income, marking an 11% decrease from the same quarter last year and less than the FactSet estimate of $11.9 billion. Wells said the decline was due to higher funding costs amid customer migration to higher-yielding deposit products.

"Our earnings profile is very different than it was five years ago as we have been making strategic investments in many of our businesses and de-emphasizing or selling others," CEO Charles Scharf said in a statement. "Our revenue sources are more diverse and fee-based revenue grew 16% during the first nine months of the year, largely offsetting net interest income headwinds."

Wells saw net income fall to $5.11 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter, from $5.77 billion, or $1.48 per share, during the same quarter a year ago. The net income includes $447 million, or 10 cents a share, in losses on debt securities, the company said. Revenue dipped to $20.37 billion from $20.86 billion a year ago.

The bank set aside $1.07 billion as a provision for credit losses compared with $1.20 billion last year.

Wells repurchased $3.5 billion of common stock in the third quarter, bringing its nine-month total to more than $15 billion, or a 60% increase from a year ago.

The bank's shares have gained 17% in 2024, lagging the S&P 500.

