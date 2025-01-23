WEF live blog: President Trump set to address WEF as the world looks for policy clues

This is CNBC's live blog covering the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025.

LONDON — Welcome to CNBC's live blog covering Day 4 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. We'll bring you all the latest news, views and action from WEF throughout the day.

The big event on Thursday will be President Donald Trump's keynote address this afternoon. The newly inaugurated president is due to address WEF via video link at 5 p.m. Davos time.

The world will be listening closely for any details on his pledge to introduce universal tariffs on goods imported to the U.S., and for his position on major geopolitical and economic issues such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the future of Israeli-Palestinian relations and America's economic rivalry with China.

Other high-profile figures due to speak on Thursday include Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, who's addressing delegates at 10:15 a.m. local time.

CNBC guest highlights include Germany's Finance Minister Jörg Kukies, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the OECD. We'll also speak to the CEOs of Vestas, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rio Tinto, Carlsberg and SAP.

CNBC-moderated panels include a debate on the technology revolution featuring Antonio Neri, the CEO of Hewlett Packard, as well as the CEOs of Octopus Energy and iGenius.

Vestas CEO says Trump’s climate retreat has been overblown

The chief executive of Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas says U.S. President Donald Trump's climate retreat appears to have been overblown.

His comments come shortly after the newly inaugurated president, who's scheduled to remotely address business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum later in the day, swiftly took aim at low-carbon energy initiatives.

In a standalone executive order, which had been widely expected, Trump on Monday suspended new or renewed leases for offshore and onshore wind projects and halted the leasing of wind power projects on the outer continental shelf.

Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen said he didn't expect Trump's return to the White House to result in an overwhelmingly negative proposition for renewable energy companies operating in the country.

"The answer there is I don't think so because if you look at it and if you take Vestas as an example, we've got 45 gigawatts installed in the U.S. already — that's a third of the installment of wind in the U.S. That's equal to somewhere around 36 or 37 million households," Andersen told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland.

"So, whatever you see there, that's a part of what … I call it affordable, very good electricity and green supply in the U.S.," he continued.

"And you can read it differently and, of course, most of you have read it negatively in saying he declares an energy emergency, and you see it as a negative. I see it as well in this energy transition, we need a lot more of everything," Andersen said.

Schneider Electric sees 'massive boost' from AI innovation

Schneider Electric CEO Olivier Blum said his company was a key beneficiary of artificial intelligence innovation, including the United States' newly announced Stargate AI infrastructure initiative.

"Of course we have a massive boost from the AI initiative in general," he said, acknowledging his company's expected links to the project.

President Donald Trump announced a joint venture Tuesday with OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to invest billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. Schneider Electric last year struck a deal with Nvidia — a leading maker of AI chips — to develop designs for data center cooling systems.

"We are on the two sides of AI," Blum said, noting that the French automation and energy company both supports AI data centers and employs the technology to help streamline business operations.

"We clearly see that it's becoming a reality. It helps to amplify everything we do," he said.

Infosys has de-risked its reliance on U.S. work permits, CEO says

Infosys, an Indian technology outsourcing firm, has lowered the risk it faces from any potential curbs to U.S. work permits, according to its chief executive.

Salil Parekh, chief executive of the tech giant, said the company had adopted a three-pronged strategy to prevent disruption to its business in case President Donald Trump acts on his threat to curb immigration.

"Over the past five to six years there's been a change to the way the company operates," Parekh told CNBC at Davos. "We've built what I would call a resilient model."

The Infosys chief said that 60% of its 40,000-strong U.S.-based employees are not dependent on H-1B visas, the U.S. work permit. He also pointed out that the company now employs 8,000 people in Canada and 2,000 in Mexico as part of its "near-shore centers."

Lastly, Parekh said Infosys now performs more work offshore — remotely from India — than before.

Standing alongside the technology chief executives of Oracle, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Softbank, Trump said Tuesday that he is taking a more nuanced view of the U.S. work permit program and is open to more qualified immigrants coming into the U.S.

"We have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country," Trump said of engineering employees at tech giant Oracle and OpenAI.

