Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted back-to-back winning days and what's on the radar for the next session.

Oil and energy

OPEC lowered its demand forecast for the second time in two months.

A quarter of the rigs in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut down ahead of Tropical Storm Francine, which is expected to become a hurricane and make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell 4.3% to settle at $65.75 on Tuesday. That's the lowest settle since December 2021.

Brent futures fell 3.7% Tuesday and settled at $69.19, the lowest settle since December 2021.

Energy is the worst performing S&P sector in September. That's the case for the one-, three-, and six-month periods, as well as year to date and the past 12 months.

The sector is 13.4% from the April 5 52-week high.

EQT is the worst performer in three months, down 22%.

Coterra is down 19.5% in three months.

APA is down 19% in three months.

Halliburton is down 18% in three months.

Occidental is down 15% in three months.

ExxonMobil and Chevron are both down 6% in September.

The banks, Basel III and beyond — and the Great American Consumer

BMW and the auto sector

BMW fell about 11% in European trading Tuesday. The company said it was seeing weakness in Asia and worried about high costs related to a recent recall.

General Motors dropped 5.4%. The stock is 11% from the 52-week high.

Ford fell 3.2% Tuesday. The stock is 30% from the July high.

Honda is down 2%. Shares are 19% from the March high.

Toyota was down 1% Tuesday. The stock is 32% from the March high.

Cannabis stocks

CNBC TV's Brandon Gomez covers the beat and will report on how the sector may do in either a Kamala Harris or Donald Trump administration.

The sector has been strong in the last week since Trump said he'd back legalization in his home state of Florida.

Canopy Growth is up 7% in two days, but it's still 75% from the high reached nearly a year ago.

Aurora is up 4.8% in two days. It's down more than 50% from the high reached last September.

Tilray is up about 5% in two days, about 50% from the high reached about a year ago.

Inflation data

REIT run