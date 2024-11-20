Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as Nvidia lifted the Nasdaq Composite, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Nvidia

Nvidia reports after the bell on Wednesday.

The stock ended Tuesday at $147.01, up nearly 5% on the day. It was just shy of the $149.77 high it hit on Nov. 8.

The stock is up 13% in three months.

It is up 196% so far in 2024.

Target

The retail giant reports Wednesday before the bell.

The stock is up nearly 8% over the past three months.

Target is up 9.5% in 2024.

Walmart reported solid results Tuesday morning and raised guidance. The stock was up 3% and hit a new high. Shares are marginally lower in after hours.

Goldman Sachs

CEO David Solomon will be on CNBC TV Wednesday in the 11 a.m. hour ET.

The stock is 4.25% from last week's high.

Goldman Sachs is up 12.3% in November.

Delta Air Lines

Ed Bastian, the airline's CEO, will be on in the 6 a.m. hour.

The company is holding an investor meeting.

Delta Air Lines is up 13% in November and up about 61% so far in 2024.

United Airlines hit a high mark not seen since July 2019. It is up 122% in three months, and the stock added another 4.3% on Tuesday.

Blackstone

The investment firm is buying Jersey Mike's Subs. The news broke Tuesday morning.

Blackstone was up 1% in the session, hitting a new high.

It is up 10% in November.

The stock was a big winner in the second half of Donald Trump's first term as president. It was up 470% from 2019 to 2021.

War

The U.S. admiral in charge of American forces in the Asian-Pacific region was talking about the U.S. supply of air defense anti-missiles on Tuesday. Reuters reported that Admiral Sam Paparo said overseas fighting is "eating into stocks and to say otherwise would be dishonest." He said it is hurting the readiness of U.S. forces to respond if something bad were to start happening in his region of responsibility.

By now, you also know that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a change in official nuclear policy that seemingly lowers the threshold for when it might consider using those weapons.

RTX is the main maker of the Patriot missile system, which is capable of shooting down enemy missiles. The stock is 7.6% from the 52-week high hit last month.

Lockheed Martin has contracts with the military. It is expected to increase anti-missile production in the next few years. The stock is 14% from the October high.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries does the same thing involving the Patriot Missile System in Japan. The stock is 5% from the October high.

This isn't directly related to missile defense, but AeroVironment makes drones. CEO Wahid Nawabi was on "Mad Money" Tuesday night with Jim Cramer. The stock is 17.6% from the high hit just last week.

Utilities