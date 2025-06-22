Watch President Donald Trump's address on the U.S. bombing of Iran

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Saturday evening, hours after the United States attacked Iran, striking three nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers left Missouri heading toward the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft are capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bomb known as the "bunker buster."

Saturday's attack puts the U.S. in direct armed conflict with Iran, joining Israel's effort to cripple Tehran's nuclear program and topple its regime.

