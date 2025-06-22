Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch President Donald Trump's address on the U.S. bombing of Iran

By Terri Cullen, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press event with Elon Musk (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Saturday evening, hours after the United States attacked Iran, striking three nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Esfahan.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Earlier in the day, U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers left Missouri heading toward the Pacific Ocean. The aircraft are capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a 30,000-pound bomb known as the "bunker buster."

Saturday's attack puts the U.S. in direct armed conflict with Iran, joining Israel's effort to cripple Tehran's nuclear program and topple its regime.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us