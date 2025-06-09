Watch out for this No. 1 red flag when buying your home: I've seen people miss this ‘again and again,' says real estate agent

You've decided to take your home search from casually scrolling Zillow to touring properties in-person. Now what?

As a real estate agent with over a decade of experience working with first-time homebuyers, I've seen one major mistake again and again: confusing a flimsy flip for a high-quality renovation.

In real estate, we often refer to homes that have undergone quick, cheap cosmetic updates as "lipstick on a pig" or, my personal favorite, "glitter on a rat's ass."

A fresh coat of paint, new appliances and some light staging can go a long way in making a home look great. And to the untrained eye, it's easy to fall for the shiny stuff. But if a home seems amazing at first glance, it's worth digging deeper.

You want substantial changes, not just surface tweaks

One of the most important questions homebuyers need to ask is: Did the seller invest in real improvements, or did they just make the house pretty for a fast sale?

Pay close attention to kitchens and bathrooms. These rooms tend to expose the truth. Look for signs of DIY work — sloppy paint jobs, misaligned tiles, uneven cabinet installation, missing GFCI outlets, or my pet peeve: poorly done caulking.

Pro tip: Always check for permits. If spaces like kitchens, bathrooms, or basements were updated, you'll want to verify that the work was permitted.

Unpermitted work can cause problems down the road, especially during resale or when filing an insurance claim. This can be a pretty big deal. For instance, if a kitchen was overhauled without proper electrical and plumbing permits, a building inspector could have you rip out parts of your kitchen and have the work redone.

When a homeowner adds square footage — like finishing out a basement — but didn't go through proper approvals, this can be especially challenging. The town may not recognize it as livable space and it could need to get ripped out if it's not brought into compliance. Not to mention, this can mess up the assessed value, and how much the new owner owes in real estate taxes each year.

How to properly assess a property

While my clients are admiring quartz countertops and light fixtures, I'm often in the background doing the less glamorous job of critically assessing the property. I'm looking at five key things to ascertain what problems could come up for my clients, well before they sign on the dotted line.

The home's exterior. Make note of the condition of the siding, windows, roof, chimney, hardscaping, and landscaping. While some of these features are not as sexy as a new primary suite, these are high ticket items that can cost a fortune to repair. A crumbling retaining wall might not be visible in the listing photos, but trust me, it's just as important as that designer tile. Age of key infrastructure items. Learn about the HVAC, electrical, plumbing and septic tank. What's new? What's on borrowed time? These items are not only costly, but invasive to fix. A surprise boiler malfunction is not the kind of housewarming gift you want. Walk the property line. Get a feel for the land boundaries. Are there any visible encroachments or structures straddling the property's perimeter? Ask about recorded easements. It's better to learn about shared driveways or buried utility lines before you close. The "extra" spaces. You can tell a lot by examining the home's extra spaces (like the basement, garages and sheds). These areas are usually an afterthought, so if you see a spotless basement, that's a good indicator that the current owner has had pride in ownership of the entire home. Signs of water intrusion or poor drainage. Keep an eye out for water stains on ceilings and walls, a musty odor, or signs of past flooding in the basement or crawl space. Outside, observe the grading. Does the ground slope away from the foundation? Poor drainage can lead to major issues, including rot, and foundation damage. Look for sump pumps or French drains, and ask if they've been needed or recently installed.

Making a solid home purchase isn't about getting the trendiest, most Instagrammable house. It's about buying a quality home, one that's been cared for and built to last.

Some of my favorite properties are homes that may not have all the latest updates but have been lovingly maintained by their previous owners. That's the sweet spot: a home with good bones that gives you the opportunity to make it your own.

Dana Bull is a real estate agent, investor, and partner at Strobeck Antonell Bull & Co. at Compass, an award-winning team proudly serving the Greater Boston area. She is an Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Certified Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE). She is a mom of four, and a passionate collector of old and antique homes, drawn to properties with character, quirks and stories to tell.

