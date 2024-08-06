Watch Live: Walz and Harris hold first event as running mates

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is about to give his first speech as the newly minted running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Philadelphia.

The rally is Harris and Walz's first joint public appearance, solidifying the new Democratic ticket after weeks of frenzied pivoting within the party following President Joe Biden's exit from the race.

Harris selected Walz to be her VP pick after an accelerated veepstakes process where she vetted other Democratic rising stars like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her newly minted running mate, made their first public appearance together at a a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

"Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future," Harris said to an excited crowd. " I found such a leader: Governor Tim Walz of the great state of Minnesota."

Harris laid out Walz's Midwestern, middle-class background which stretches from his time serving in the Army National Guard to his decades-long career as a high school teacher during which he coached football and also advised the students' Gay-Straight Alliance.

The Harris campaign officially announced Walz as the vice presidential pick Tuesday morning, solidifying the Democratic ticket with just 91 days until the election.

In the hours since, the campaign has released new Harris-Walz merchandise, several advertisements introducing the new name on the ticket and social media statements.

The campaign said it raised $10 million in donations after Walz was announced, a drop in the bucket relative to the $310 million the campaign hauled in July alone.

Over the past two weeks, Walz went through an accelerated VP vetting process, along side fellow contenders like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Shapiro, reportedly the second-strongest contender, joined the Harris-Walz rally in his home state Tuesday evening and gave a roaring speech supporting the ticket, despite ultimately being passed up for the VP job.

"I'm gonna be working my tail off to make sure we make Kamala Harris and Tim Walz the next leaders of the United States of America," Shapiro cried out to an amped-up crowd. "Tim Walz is a great patriot. I'll tell you what else: Tim Walz is a dear friend."

Harris' running mate decision punctuated a weeks-long frenzy to pivot the Democratic ticket after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race following his dismal June debate performance against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"I launched my campaign for the President of the United States a mere two weeks ago, and it's been a bit of a whirlwind," Harris said at the Philadelphia rally, acknowledging the turbocharged timeline that her campaign has been operating on. "Now we got some work to do. We need to move to the general election, and win that."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.