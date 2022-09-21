Watch Live: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Address Global Leaders at the U.N. General Assembly

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

UNITED NATIONS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver dramatic remarks to world leaders Wednesday, hours after Russia moved to mobilize hundreds of thousands of troops for its monthslong assault on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who has not left his war-weary nation since Russia invaded in late February, will address world leaders virtually.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His pre-recorded remarks come as Russia's war enters its eighth month with no apparent signs that the Kremlin is going to relinquish ambitions to erase Ukrainian sovereignty.

In his speech, Zelenskyy is expected to urge countries such as China, the world's second-largest economy, to abandon its neutrality. He is also set to call for more Western arms and support.

Read CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.