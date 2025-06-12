Money Report

Watch live: Trump signs resolutions to roll back California's EV plans

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is signing three resolutions that target California's effort to speed the adoption of electric vehicles.
  • The resolutions repeal and reverse state-level mandates that were supported by former President Joe Biden's administration.

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Thursday is signing three congressional resolutions that target California's statewide efforts to adopt electric vehicles and phase out diesel engines and the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

California's plan had been adopted by 11 other states.

General Motors and Toyota had lobbied against California's rules.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, during the Biden administration, in December granted California a waiver allowing a mandate that most automotive sales in the state be electric vehicles.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in May blasted the resolutions undoing the plan.

"Big polluters and the right-wing propaganda machine have succeeded in buying off the Republican Party," Newsom said.

