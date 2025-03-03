Money Report

Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 25, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

President Donald Trump is expected on Monday to formally announce a planned $100 billion investment in the U.S. by chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The investment will build "cutting-edge chip-making facilities in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday.

Trump last month announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

