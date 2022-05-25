Watch Live: House Grills FDA Commissioner, Abbott Executive on Baby Formula Shortage

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The head of the Food and Drug Administration and executives from the infant formula industry are set to answer questions from House lawmakers Wednesday about the nationwide shortage that has left parents struggling to find food for their infants.

The House Oversight and Investigations subcommittee hearing will begin at 11 a.m. Lawmakers will question FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, FDA food policy chief Frank Yiannis, and the director of the FDA's food safety center Susan Mayne during the first portion of the hearing.

The FDA has come under scrutiny from lawmakers for not acting quickly enough to inspect Abbott Nutrition's infant formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., after a whistleblower warned the agency in October about food safety violations at the plant. The FDA didn't initiate inspections of the plant until late January, ultimately finding Cronobacter – a bacteria that can cause a dangerous blood infection – at the facility.

Four infants who consumed powdered formula from the Abbott plant fell ill and were hospitalized with bacterial infections, two of whom died. Abbott has said there's no conclusive evidence that the infant illnesses and deaths are connected to its formula products from the plant.

Abbott shut down the plant and initiated a voluntary of recall of several products in February, contributing to an infant formula shortage that has left store shelves empty in many parts of the country. Four manufacturers – Abbott, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Nestle USA and Perrigo – control 90% of the domestic infant formula market in the U.S.

House lawmakers will also question Abbott executive Christopher Calamari, Gerber Vice President Scott Fritz, and Reckitt Senior Vice President Robert Cleveland. Nestle owns Gerber and Mead Johnson merged with Reckitt in 2017.