coronavirus

Watch Live: CDC Panel to Vote on Moderna and J&J Covid Booster Shots

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Ben Hasty | MediaNews Group | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is meeting Thursday to discuss booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as well as whether people can mix and match the companies' shots.

The meeting comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots of both vaccines, another critical step in distributing extra doses. The FDA also cleared mix-and-match vaccine doses.

The authorization would open up booster doses to the more than 15 million people who have been inoculated with J&J's shots and the more than 69 million people who have been fully immunized with Moderna's vaccine.

If the committee issues a recommendation Thursday, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off, additional shots for those vaccines could be distributed immediately to eligible people.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

The delta variant has a mutation that's worrying experts: Here's what we know so far

Putin orders Russians to stop work for a week amid record Covid daily deaths   

FDA clears Moderna and J&J Covid vaccine boosters, allows 'mix and match' shots

UK health minister says Covid cases may hit 100,000 a day in winter, no contingency measures for now  

