Watch Live: CDC Panel Debates Need for Covid Vaccine Booster Shots

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is meeting Monday to consider booster shots for Covid-19 vaccines for all eligible Americans.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting comes after President Joe Biden said Friday that U.S. regulators are looking at administering Covid booster shots five months after people finish their primary immunizations, moving up the expected timetable for a third shot by three months.

Scientists have sharply criticized the Biden administration's push to widely distribute booster shots, saying data provided by federal health officials isn't compelling enough to recommend third shots to most of the American population right now.

The Biden Administration has publicly said that third doses will not go ahead without FDA approval and a vote by ACIP.

The advisory group is also scheduled to vote Monday on the full approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for Americans age 16 and older.