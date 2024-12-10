Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Biden gives remarks on his economic legacy

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, U.S. December 10, 2024. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about his decision-making on the U.S. economy during his four years in office.

The Democratic incumbent will appear at the Brookings Institution to speak about his "middle-out, bottom-up economic playbook," the White House said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

With less than six weeks left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the speech serves as a sort of closing argument and a chance for Biden to shape how history will view his job performance on the economy.

Biden worked to heal the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing into law a massive stimulus and spending package intended to right the ship. But the historic and stubborn inflation that hung over the rest of his term soured many Americans' views of his handling of the key issue.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us