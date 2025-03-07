Money Report

Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live about the economy and where interest rates go from here

By Yun Li, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 12, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at University of Chicago Booth School of Business 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum in New York.

Investors are looking to the Fed chair for hints about the direction of monetary policy after a weaker-than-expected jobs report raised further concerns about the economy softening.

Last month, Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to bringing inflation down and signaled that policymakers aren't in a rush to push interest rates lower.

The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady when it concludes its two-day meeting on March 19.

