Watch Charlie Munger Speak at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

Charlie Munger, a shareholder and board member for The Daily Journal, is set to speak at the newspaper's virtual annual meeting Wednesday.

Munger stepped down from his chairman title at the Los Angeles-based Daily Journal last year. The 99-year-old investor also donated $1 million of stock to create an equity-incentive plan at the company at the time.

Daily Journal's annual meetings typically feature hours of Q&A with Munger, drawing attention from investors and admirers around the globe. The famed investor could touch on a wide range of topics, from market volatility, the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, to cryptocurrencies and investing in China.

Munger is also the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and a longtime business partner of Warren Buffett. He recently penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, urging the U.S. to follow in China’s footsteps and ban cryptocurrencies.

The event, moderated by CNBC's Becky Quick, is slated to begin streaming exclusively on CNBC at 1 p.m. ET.