DC outranks all 50 US states as best place to retire, new data finds

The best place to retire in the United States may be its capital. The District of Columbia beat out all 50 states to snag the top spot on a new ranking from senior living website Seniorly.com.

To rank the states and D.C., Seniorly considered factors from three categories — affordability, quality of life and health care — to determine the best states to spend your golden years. The website created a ranking system for the states based on metrics like cost of living, Social Security payments, local senior population, climate, access to health care and more.

D.C.'s vast health-care system, with plenty of doctors to accommodate the senior population and generous Medicaid spending on long-term care, helped it land the No. 1 spot. Additionally, the abundance of attractions in area, like museums and monuments, make it a fun and lively place to retire.

One big caveat: D.C.'s high cost of living may make it difficult for retirees to live comfortably, depending on their financial situation.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Outside of D.C., here are the 10 best states for an affordable and healthy retirement, according to Seniorly:

Montana Wyoming Alaska Pennsylvania South Dakota Vermont North Dakota Rhode Island Maine Colorado

The Western region of the U.S. is home to four of the 10 best states for retirement, and you may be able to retire there at a more affordable price than D.C.

Montana has a markedly lower cost of living than D.C., according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center data Seniorly used for its ranking. Home to Glacier National Park and endless opportunities for outdoor recreational activities, Montana ranked No. 1 for quality of life. Plus, 1 in 5 Montana residents are ages 65 and older, according to Census Bureau data, so retirees are in good company.

No. 2 Wyoming and No. 3 Alaska also aren't the most affordable states, but both lack a personal income tax.

Notably, the top 10 states for retirement aren't exactly known for their warm climates. Rhode Island and Maine are the only coastal states to make the top of the rankings, but the winters there won't allow for a comfortable January beach day the way a warmer place like Florida might.

Though the Sunshine State attracts plenty of retirees, Florida got the worst health-care score in Seniorly's ranking, pushing it down to No. 17 in the overall rankings.

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.