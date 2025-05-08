Warren Buffett's top advice for young people helps you ‘learn how to be successful at life'—and has nothing to do with money

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's top piece of advice for young people looking to grow their wealth is not about money or investing — it's about who you spend time with and what you choose to do together.

If you want to be successful, it's "enormously important" to surround yourself with smart people, Buffett said at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting on Saturday when asked the advice he'd give to young investors.

Equally important, he added, is to choose a job or path that you not only genuinely enjoy, but the people around you enjoy as well — something you'd still do even if you didn't need the money.

"You are going to have your life progress in the general direction of the people that you work with," the 94-year-old said. And by surrounding yourself with the right people who aren't in it for the money, "you'll learn all the time, but you'll not only learn how to be successful at business, you'll learn how to be successful at life."

Buffett said he credits a lot of his success running Berkshire Hathaway to the people he's worked with, including former Berkshire board members Walter Scott Jr. and David "Sandy" Gottesman — both of whom he'd choose to lead Berkshire with even if it was a fraction of the size.

It appears as though following his own advice has worked out well for Buffett. Between when Buffett took over the failing textile company in 1965 and the end of 2024, Berkshire Hathaway shares have risen by 5,502,284%, according to the company's most recent annual report. In contrast, the S&P 500 has grown 39,054% over the same period.

"You're just going to live a better life than if you just go out and look at somebody that's making a lot of money and decide you're going to try and copy them," Buffett said of choosing a path you enjoy. "What you're really looking for in life is something where you've got a job that you'd hold if you didn't need the money, and I've had that for a very long time."

'A happy person lives longer'

Beyond enjoying a successful career, Buffett joked that doing something you love can help you live longer.

"I think a happy person lives longer than somebody that's doing things they don't really admire that much in life," Buffett said.

Buffett has certainly surrounded himself with long-living friends and colleagues. Scott lived to 90 and Gottesman lived to 96. Charlie Munger, Berkshire's former vice chairman and Buffett's right-hand man for decades, lived to 99 before his death in 2023.

Science may also be on Buffett's side. A Harvard study with over 80 years of data found that the key to long-term happiness isn't wealth, career success or even healthy habits — it's strong, positive relationships.

Close social connections are the most consistent predictor of happiness, health and longevity, researchers Marc Schulz and Robert Waldinger wrote in 2023, referencing the Harvard data.

"Positive relationships keep us happier, healthier, and help us live longer. Period," they wrote.

