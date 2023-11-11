Warren Buffett recommends these 5 books—now you can listen to them for free on Spotify

Warren Buffett once famously said that the best thing you can do for yourself is read 500 pages a day.

"That's how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest," he told students at a Columbia Business School investing class in 2000, gesturing toward a stack of papers.

"All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will do it."

Indeed, the Oracle of Omaha has said that he spends "five or six hours a day" reading books and newspapers.

And while it may be difficult to set aside nearly a full work day's worth of hours to read, it recently got a little bit easier to consume information like Warren Buffett.

That's because this week Spotify announced that it would be making a selection of more than 200,000 audiobooks free for its Premium subscribers.

Users who pay the $14.99 monthly charge will now have access to up to 15 hours of free audiobook listening per month, with the option to purchase more hours once they hit their limit.

The books available under the new terms include a number that have been recommended by Buffett himself over the course of his legendary career.

Here are five books recommended by Warren Buffett that can now be accessed for free on Spotify.

'Shoe Dog'

By: Phil Knight

Length: 13 hours, 21 minutes

Buffett called the autobiography of Nike's co-founder "the best book I read" in 2016.

'Where Are the Customers' Yachts? Or a Good Hard Look at Wall Street'

By: Fred Schwed

Length: 4 hours, 2 minutes

Buffett in 2006 touted Schwed's book as "the funniest book ever written about investing," adding that "it lightly delivers many truly important messages on the subject."

'The Clash of the Cultures: Investment vs. Speculation'

By: John C. Bogle

Length: 13 hours, 11 minutes

Buffett recommended this book, written by good friend, legendary investor and creator of the first index fund John C. Bogle, in his 2012 shareholder letter.

'The Intelligent Investor'

By: Benjamin Graham

Length: 17 hours, 48 minutes

Buffett has praised Graham's book on multiple occasions, saying that coming across it for the first time in 1949 was "one of the luckiest moments in my life."

In 2013 he praised the way that Graham explained his ideas "logically in elegant, easy-to-understand prose."

"Of all the investments I ever made, buying Ben's book was the best (except for my purchase of two marriage licenses," he said in 2013.

'Warren Buffett's Ground Rules: Words of Wisdom from the Partnership Letters of the World's Greatest Investor'

By: Jeremy C. Miller

Length: 10 hours, 11 minutes

Miller's book analyzed the letters Buffett wrote to his partners over a 14 year stretch from 1956 to 1970 to distill Buffett's rules for investing.

"If you are fascinated by investment theory and practice, you will enjoy this book," Buffett wrote in 2015, ahead of the book's release.

