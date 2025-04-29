Warren Buffett first bought Coca-Cola stock in 1988—how much a $1,000 investment made then would be worth today

Coca-Cola's stock has a reputation for resilience — and amid recent market turmoil, it's once again outperforming the broader stock market.

As a consumer staples company, Coca-Cola sells products that people continue to buy even during economic downturns, helping the stock perform more steadily in volatile markets. Its long history of consistent dividend payments has also made it a blue chip favorite among long-term investors.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, one of Coca-Cola's largest shareholders, has held the stock since 1988, underscoring its appeal to long-term investors.

The beverage giant reported first-quarter earnings Tuesday morning, with revenue coming in at $11.22 billion, topping analysts' expectations of $11.14 billion, according to LSEG estimates. Earnings per share were 73 cents, slightly beating analysts' forecast of 71 cents.

Recent product launches of limited edition soda flavors and strong demand overseas has helped with sales growth despite a more cautious consumer backdrop.

As of market close on April 28, Coca-Cola's stock price was $71.79, reflecting a year-over-year increase of approximately 16.3%. That's nearly double the S&P 500's increase of 8.4% over the same period.

How much $1,000 invested 10 years would get you now

Here's how much the total return, including reinvested dividends, for a $1,000 investment in Coca-Cola would be worth today if you had bought shares one year ago, five years ago, 10 years ago or at the end of 1988 — around when Warren Buffett first started investing — based on the stock's April 28 closing price of $71.79.

If you invested one year ago:

Percentage change: 19.5%

19.5% Total: $1,195

If you invested five years ago:

Percentage change: 72.8%

72.8% Total: $1,728

If you invested 10 years ago:

Percentage change: 116.3%

116.3% Total: $2,163

If you invested in 1988:

Percentage change: 3,534.2%

3,534.2% Total: $36,487

While Coca-Cola has been an investor favorite for decades, no stock is completely free from risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and even the most established companies can underperform over time.

Most financial experts recommend spreading your money across a range of investments rather than betting too heavily on a single stock.

Low-cost index funds, which invest broadly across the market, tend to offer more stability and lower fees than picking individual stocks.

