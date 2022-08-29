Want to Live a Long Time? Try Hawaii—the State Had the Highest Life Expectancy in America in 2020

Aside from beautiful beaches and magnificent sunsets, Hawaiians may have a greater advantage over the rest of America – they may live longer.

Compared to all 50 states and D.C., Hawaii had the highest life expectancy at birth, according to updated U.S. state life tables constructed by the CDC. The average length of life for Hawaiians, as of 2020, was 80.7 years.

The 'Aloha State' was the only place in America to hit the 80-year milestone in 2020, with other states in the top ten lagging behind at 78 to 79 years. Overall, the average U.S. life expectancy at birth was 77 years in 2020.

Top 10 U.S. states with the highest life expectancy at birth:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hawaii: 80.7 Washington: 79.2 Minnesota: 79.1 California: 79 Massachusetts: 79 New Hampshire: 79 Vermont: 78.8 Oregon: 78.8 Utah: 78.6 Connecticut: 78.4

The state-specific life tables were created using data from 2020 final mortality statistics, population estimates based on the 2010 census and 2020 Medicare data for people ages 66 to 99.

States with the shortest life expectancies in 2020 included West Virginia, Louisiana, Alabama and Kentucky.

Mississippi had the shortest life expectancy of all states in 2020 with an average of 71.9 years.

Though, U.S. state life tables for 2020 showed that updated life expectancy declined since 2019 for all 50 states and D.C. Hawaii saw just a 0.2 year decrease.

But in just one year, New York's average life expectancy decreased by 3 years.

Additionally, life expectancy at birth was higher for females for all states and D.C. Females were expected to live 5.7 years longer than males in 2020 with an average life expectancy of 79.9 years, in comparison to that of males with 74.2 years.

The difference was even starker for some places.

In D.C., females were expected to live 7 years longer than males. And there was over a 6-year difference between the life expectancy of females and males in states like Mississippi, New Mexico and Louisiana.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: