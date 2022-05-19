Vaccinated and Tested, the Rich and Powerful Descend on the Snowless Hills of Davos

Participants have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The rich, famous and most powerful are once again returning to the Alpine retreat of Davos, Switzerland, next week following a two year coronavirus-induced hiatus that had forced the economic powwow online.

And this year's edition of the World Economic Forum, taking place in May not January, is looking like a very different prospect.

Participants are considered fully vaccinated if they have received two doses, plus a third booster shot, of all the main vaccines developed to fight Covid, including China's CoronaVac from Sinovac. Russia's Sputnik vaccine is not among the recognized shots.

This year's attendee list does not include any Russian government official or company given the Kremlin's decision to invade neighboring Ukraine earlier this year.

Russia's onslaught in Ukraine will undoubtedly lead many of the conversations in the Swiss Alps, as business leaders and politicians discuss how to deal with a new world order of security, higher food prices and the inevitable rebuilding of the eastern European country.

In addition, climate change and the (still ongoing) coronavirus pandemic will make up some of the discussion topics.

But there'll be one more striking change to this year's edition of Davos: the weather.

The traditional winter timing of Davos means it's usually set against the backdrop of mountains covered in snow and temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius.

But this year's edition is expected to take place with mainly sunny spells and spring-like temperatures that could be above 20 degrees Celsius.

Leave the snow boots at home, and pack your sunscreen.