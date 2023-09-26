UPS to hire 100,000 holiday workers with Teamsters pay bump

UPS is hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers to help with the holiday shipping rush, the company announced Tuesday.

As a result of the newly ratified Teamsters agreement, seasonal workers will make between $21 and $23 per hour, depending on the position.

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers again this year to support the holiday shipping rush, the company announced Tuesday in a press release. This year, though, they'll be starting with a higher pay.

As a result of a contract agreement with the Teamsters union that was ratified in August, seasonal workers' pay will start between $21 and $23 per hour, depending on the position.

The Teamsters deal with UPS comes as workers from pilots to aerospace manufacturing employees have pushed for and won higher pay.

Package handlers and driver helpers will make $21 per hour, while delivery and tractor-trailer drivers will make $23 per hour during the holiday season, a UPS spokesperson said. Last year, package handlers' starting pay was $15.50 per hour and delivery drivers made a minimum of $21 per hour.

The company said it is hiring both full- and part-time positions, primarily drivers and package handlers. Some permanent positions are also available.

"We're proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike," Nando Cesarone, UPS' executive vice president, said in the release. "We're looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process."

Nearly 80% of the company's seasonal positions do not require an interview, UPS said in the release.

The carrier hired the same number of seasonal workers in 2022.