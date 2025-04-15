United to cut flights as domestic demand disappoints but international and premium travel drives profits

United said international and premium-cabin revenue rose during the first quarter while domestic coach sales dropped.

The carrier still beat earnings expectations for the period.

United said a deterioration in bookings could lead it to lower its 2025 outlook to $7 to $9 a share from $11.50 to $13.50.

United Airlines is planning to cut flights starting this summer to match disappointing domestic travel demand while bookings for pricier, international trips remain strong.

The carrier said Tuesday that it plans to trim domestic capacity by about 4% starting in the third quarter. It expects to post second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.25 to $4.25, in line with estimates, citing strong demand for premium-cabin bookings and international travel.

For the first quarter, United swung to a $387 million profit, or $1.16 a share, from a $124 million loss, or a loss of 38 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share outpaced Wall Street's expectations of 76 cents per share.

Unit revenue for domestic flights fell 3.9% from last year during the first quarter, while unit sales from international routes rose more than 5%. Revenue of $13.21 billion was up more than 5% from a year ago, and came in slightly below the $13.26 billion that analysts expected, according to LSEG.

Here is what United reported quarter ended March 31 compared with what Wall Street expected, based on estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: 91 cents adjusted vs. 76 cents expected

The latest trend shows how profitable airlines like United and its main rival Delta Air Lines are capitalizing on demand from travelers willing to pay more for pricier seats and other higher-end products, even has economic concerns weigh on consumer sentiment amid President Donald Trump's trade war, mass government layoffs and other factors.

Delta last week said it couldn't reaffirm its full-year outlook citing uncertainty in the market.

United stopped short of pulling its full-year forecast Tuesday — leaving in place expectations issued in January for adjusted earnings per share of $11.50 to $13.50 — but said in a recession it will earn between $7 per share and $9 per share on an adjusted basis.

