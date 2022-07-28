Ukraine's Counter-Offensive in Kherson ‘Gathering Momentum'; UK Advisor Warns of Nuclear Risk

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Nord Stream 1 flows to Europe steady

John Macdougall | Afp | Getty Images

Natural gas flows from Russia to Germany remained steady Thursday, a day after a reduction to around 20% of their full capacity.

Gazprom said its supply was 42.1 million cubic meters, compared to 42.2 mcm on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Gazprom has blamed the reduction on maintenance of a turbine along the pipeline, which has been greeted with incredulity and condemnation in Europe who say Russia is trying to blackmail nations like Germany. Natural gas prices have surged once again due to the supply squeeze.

"Higher gas prices drive up firms' costs and squeeze consumers' budgets, leaving them less money to spend on other goods and services. As a result, we expect the Eurozone to fall into recession this autumn at still high inflation," Barenberg analysts said in a new research note Thursday.

—Matt Clinch

U.K. advisor warns of accidental nuclear escalation

Stephen Lovegrove, the U.K.'s national security advisor, warned of the accidental escalation of a nuclear war with Russia or China, saying that global communication channels from the Cold War are no longer available.

"The Cold War's two monolithic blocks of the USSR and NATO – though not without alarming bumps – were able to reach a shared understanding of doctrine that is today absent," he said Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in the U.S.

"Doctrine is opaque in Moscow and Beijing, let alone Pyongyang or Tehran."

He added that during the Cold War, the world benefited from a "series of negotiations and dialogues that improved our understanding of Soviet doctrine and capabilities, and vice versa."

"This gave us both a higher level of confidence that we would not miscalculate our way into nuclear war."

— Matt Clinch

Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kherson 'gathering momentum'

A U.K. intelligence update Thursday spoke of "gathering momentum" in Ukraine's attempts to retake the southern city of Kherson from Russian troops.

The city, taken early on in the Russian invasion and the most politically significant area occupied by Moscow, is now "virtually cut off" from the other occupied Russian territories, Britain's Defense Ministry said.

"Their [Ukraine] forces have highly likely established a bridgehead south of the Ingulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russian-occupied Kherson," it said.

On Wednesday, Ukraine confirmed that it had attacked the Antonivsky Bridge, a key supply route for Russian forces in Kherson.

— Matt Clinch

Ukraine says Russian forces seized second biggest power plant

Dmytro Smolyenko | Ukrinform | Getty Images

A senior advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces have seized Ukraine's second biggest power plant, according to NBC News.

In an interview uploaded to YouTube, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych also said Moscow will be redeploying large numbers of troops to three southern regions.

Russian-backed forces had previously said they captured the plant. The U.K. Ministry of Defence said a private Russian military company "likely succeeded in making tactical advances in the Donbas around the Vuhlehirska Power Plant," adding that some Ukrainian forces have "likely withdrawn from the area."

Frontline developments are often difficult or impossible to confirm as the situation in Ukraine can change quickly.

— Natalie Tham

Blinken to speak with Russian counterpart about Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan release

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will discuss a U.S. proposal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan with his Russian counterpart.

Blinken said he would discuss in his phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the first since Russia's late February invasion of Ukraine, the immediate release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner who "have been wrongfully detained and must be allowed to come home."

"When it comes to our efforts to secure the return home of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner you understand that I can't and won't get into any of the details of what we proposed to the Russians over the course of so many weeks," he said.

Blinken told reporters at the State Department that he will also discuss the U.N.-brokered plan to resume agricultural exports from Ukrainian ports.

— Amanda Macias

Ports begin operations to export grains and other agricultural products, Ukraine's navy says

Sergii Kharchenko | Nurphoto | Getty Images

The Ukrainian navy said on its Facebook page that the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny are preparing to resume grain exports from Ukraine.

Last week, representatives from the U.N., Turkey, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to reopen three Ukrainian ports, an apparent breakthrough as the Kremlin's war on its ex-Soviet neighbor marches into its fifth month.

The deal follows a months-long blockade of dozens of Ukrainian ports sprinkled along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Less than 24 hours after the deal was signed though, Russian missiles rained down on Odesa, Ukraine's largest port.

— Amanda Macias

