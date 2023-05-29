Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Bolsters Attack on Kyiv; Putin Congratulates ‘Dear Friend' Erdogan on Reelection

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukrainian capital Kyiv suffered its 15th Russian air missile and drone attack of the month, after hostilities spread in earnest into the east of the country last week. Russian troops dealt an overnight blow at a military target in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, where authorities are still struggling to contain fires.

On the diplomatic front, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to congratulate his newly reelected Turkish counterpart and "dear friend" Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who enters his third decade of leadership after a Sunday win at the polls.

Russian relations with the U.S. meanwhile frosted further, as Moscow authorities heavily criticized what U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham appeared to say in a short, edited video clip released by the Ukrainian presidency. The Kremlin on Monday placed Graham on a wanted list.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Air attacks resume in Kyiv, Ukrainian and British officials say

Air attacks have resumed in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian and British officials said, after an intense Russian air offensive overnight.

"It's all kicked off again. Mid morning crashes and explosions outside. Air defence being tested again by cowardly Russians. Back in shelter," British ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said on Twitter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko separately reported explosions in the city center Monday morning, in a Google translated Telegram post.

Ukrainian authorities said more than 40 air missiles and drones were shot down in Kyiv overnight, in what was at the time the 15th Russian attack against the Ukrainian capital this month.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Russia hits military target at Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi

Russian troops have struck a military target at the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, local government said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

Authorities are currently working to contain fires in the wake of the overnight attack. Five aircraft were disabled as the result of the hostilities.

The damage to Khmelnytskyi comes after Russia carried out intense overnight air drone and missile hostilities against the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Russia places U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on wanted list

The Russian interior ministry has placed U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported.

The designation follows Moscow's criticism of Graham's comments in an edited video released by the Ukrainian presidency's office of the senator's meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

In the short and edited video clip, the U.S. senator appeared say "the Russians are dying," followed by "the best money we've ever spent." The footage prompted heavy Russian criticism.

According to Reuters, the release of Graham's complete remarks by the Ukrainian president's office showed there was no link between the senator's two statements.

Russia previously added several U.S. offices to its stop lists, which prevent them from entering the country, but has fallen short of seeking their detainment.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Another 'difficult night' in Kyiv as Russia resumes air attacks on the capital

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Kyiv suffered its 15th air attack since the start of this month, with more than 40 missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones shot down over the Ukrainian capital early Monday, according to the Google translated comments of Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv's city military administration.

Russian forces are "trying with all their might to destroy key targets for themselves and at the same time exhaust the resources of our air defense," Popko said.

Ukrainian mayor Vitali Klitschko described that as "another difficult night for the capital," saying no casualties or infrastructural damage were sustained, in Google translated comments on Telegram.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan on reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the electoral victory of his "dear friend" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who secured reelection in a runoff vote against Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Sunday.

"We highly value your personal contribution to the development of friendly Russian-Turkish relations, mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres. I would like to reiterate our readiness to continue our constructive dialogue of the current issues on the bilateral, regional, and international agenda," Putin said, according to comments reported by Russian state news agency Tass.

"We attach great significance to the implementation of our joint projects, first of all, for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP and the establishment of a gas hub in Turkey."

Russia and Turkey have had a volatile relationship, previously locking horns in points of Middle Eastern and North African policy, such as in Syria and Libya. But Ankara has proven pivotal in negotiating the Black Sea corridor that facilitates the export of Ukrainian grain, while Turkey's security concerns and Hungary's objections are currently stalling Sweden's accession to the NATO military alliance.

— Ruxandra Iordache

UN condemns attack on hospital in Dnipro

Gleb Garanich | Reuters

The United Nations condemned an early morning attack on a medical facility in Dnipro and said that its humanitarian partners were providing emergency assistance to survivors.

"We, along with our humanitarian partners, continue to reach more people with assistance across the country," United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a daily press briefing.

Dujarric told reporters that so far the U.N. has reached more than 5 million people in Ukraine with humanitarian aid.

According to data collected by the World Health Organization, there have been more than 870 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine since the start of Russia's war last February.

— Amanda Macias

Japan expands sanctions on Russia

Japan on Friday announced more sanctions on Russia, including the freezing of assets of 24 individuals and 78 organizations.

The curbs, approved by the government at a Cabinet meeting, target Russian military personnel and pro-Russian individuals in eastern and southern Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Tokyo will also ban exports to 80 Russian entities, such as military-related organizations, the ministry added.

The announcement comes after Group of Seven leaders pledged to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia at their summit in the western Japanese city of Hiroshima that ended Sunday.

— Karen Gilchrist

Negotiations 'impossible' while Zelenskyy in power, Russian official says

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Friday said that negotiations with Ukraine are "impossible" as long as the Kyiv administration of Volodomyr Zelenskyy stays in power, in comments reported by Russian state news agency Tass.

"Everything always ends with negotiations, and this is inevitable, but as long as these people are in power, the situation for Russia will not change in terms of negotiations," he said, according to a Google translation.

Ukraine has, likewise, previously said negotiations were not possible as long as Vladimir Putin stays at the helm of Russian leadership. Zelenskyy nevertheless presented a 10-point peace plan proposal to G20 leaders on Nov. 15.

Global powers — including close Russia trade partner China — have vied for a chance to mediate in the conflict.

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Russia carries out intense missile and drone strike overnight; Russia's Medvedev says conflict could last decades.