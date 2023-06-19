Ukraine War Live Updates: Our Troops Are Advancing Steadily, Kyiv Says; Russia Claims It Thwarted ‘Ukrainian Terrorist Plots'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine met with its international allies last week to discuss Kyiv's military progress and ongoing needs, but Zelenskyy said Sunday that "the main thing is the speed of supply" of weaponry after a series of delays in decision-making over weapons, and their supply to Ukraine.

In other news, Russia's security service said on Monday it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian "sabotage and terrorist plots" targeting Russian-backed officials in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. Kyiv has not responded to the claims.

Russia's FSB security service said on Monday it had thwarted a series of Ukrainian "sabotage and terrorist plots" targeting Russian-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine and had arrested one woman as part of its investigation.

The FSB said in a statement that the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russian-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of four areas in Ukraine that Moscow says it has annexed since the start of what it calls its "special military operation."

Kyiv is currently mounting a counteroffensive to retake what it and the West say was illegally seized territory. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the Russian allegations.

The FSB said it had opened criminal cases against an unnamed woman it described as "an accomplice" on charges related to terrorism and the illegal possession of explosives.

Russia likely redeploying forces to shore up war hot spots, UK says

Russia has highly likely started, over the last 10 days, to relocate elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut areas, Britain's Ministry of Defense said Monday.

"This potentially involves several thousand troops from the 49th Army, including its 34th Separate Motorised Brigade, as well as Airborne Forces (VDV) and Naval Infantry units," the ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Twitter.

"The DGF redeployment likely reflects Russia's perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding," the U.K. said.

Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam in early June, saying it did so to thwart Ukraine's counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region. Russia denied any involvement in the incident, although preliminary evidence suggests it was involved in undermining the dam.

Floodwaters in the Kherson region are subsiding but thousands of people aren't able to return to their homes yet, and those that are remain without power.

'Step by step,' Ukraine's troops are advancing, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's armed forces are making gains in their counteroffensive.

"Our troops are advancing, position by position, step by step, we are moving forward," he said in his nightly address Sunday.

Zelenskyy's comments come as Ukraine's counteroffensive continues into its third week. Unlike several previous counteroffensives that saw Ukraine recapture an impressive amount of territory relatively quickly, this counteroffensive has been different, with Ukraine recapturing just a handful of settlements and progress expected to be limited by deep Russian defenses.

Ukraine met with its international allies last week to discuss Kyiv's military progress and ongoing needs but Zelenskyy said Sunday that "the main thing is the speed of supply" of weaponry after a series of delays in decision-making over weapons, and their supply to Ukraine.

"Next week, we will have new important communications with our partners, for the sake of our movement, for the sake of weapons, for the sake of our warriors having everything they need," he said Sunday.

