Ukraine War Live Updates: Blasts Rock Kyiv as Drones Attack the Capital; Belarus Watched for Signs It's Preparing for War

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv has woke to blasts and air raid sirens on Wednesday, according to reports from local officials who said the city had been attacked by Iranian-made "Shahed" drones.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, warned residents that the air alert remained in place and that civilians should shelter. "The air alert continues. The danger remains. Stay in shelters," he said.

It's unknown what structures the drone attacks were targeting but Kuleba said "Russia continues the energy terror of the country."

In other news, snap Belarusian military drills that began on Tuesday sparked concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, although Ukraine's armed forces said they have not yet seen signs of the "formation of enemy offensive groups" along the Belarus-Ukraine border.

Ukrainian and Polish military officials discussed the "security situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border" after the check on the combat-readiness of troops in Belarus, according to NBC News, and agreed to coordinate joint action in the days ahead.

Belarus borders Ukraine to the north and Poland to the east. While Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said his country will not join the war, Belarus is Russia's ally and has allowed it to launch attacks on Ukraine from its territory.

'Danger remains' in Kyiv after explosions heard; 'Shahed' drones shot down

Ukraine's capital woke to the sounds of explosions and an attack by Russian drones on Wednesday morning, with officials telling residents to remain in shelters while air alerts continue.

"The morning in the capital and the Kyiv region began with an attack by Russian drones," Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said on Telegram.

"Most of the drones were shot down by air defense forces in the region. The air alert continues. The danger remains. Stay in shelters," he said. It's unknown what structures the drone attacks were targeting but Kuleba said "Russia continues the energy terror of the country."

The Kyiv City Military Administration posted on Telegram in the early hours of the morning that the city's air alerts were active and called for people to shelter.

The administration then said that 10 "Shahed" Iranian-made drones had been shot down by air defense forces in the city and that information on any casualties was being clarified.

Explosions were also heard in the city in the early hours, according to two Reuters witnesses, although the cause of the blasts remains uncertain.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram account that 10 drones had been shot down. He said there had been explosions in the Shevchenkiv district of the capital, with emergency services at the scene and more details to follow.

— Holly Ellyatt

Zelenskyy thanks allies for 'new strength' to get Ukraine through the winter

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his country's allies for new aid that he said would help sustain his country through Russian assaults in the coming months.

"Every day we gain new strength for Ukraine to get through this winter, and I thank everyone who works for this and who helps our state," he said, according to a translation of a nightly address.

He pointed to conferences in France designed to support critical Ukrainian infrastructure and help the country rebuild after the war. Zelenskyy said one event yielded $1 billion, primarily to support the country's energy sector.

He added that multiple other European countries, including the Czech Republic, Spain, Switzerland and Italy, have either approved or are preparing assistance packages for Ukraine.

— Jacob Pramuk

U.S. set to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine, officials tell NBC

Stringer | Reuters

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, three Defense officials told NBC News.

The Pentagon could announce the decision as soon as this week.

The surface-to-air system would help Ukraine repel Russian aerial attacks. The Ukrainian government has pleaded for the capabilities after weeks of missile assaults wreaked havoc on cities.

— Jacob Pramuk

IAEA to establish continuous monitoring programs at Ukraine's four nuclear plants

Leonhard Foeger | Reuters

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced that it will post a dedicated team of nuclear safety and security experts to each of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants as part of a new, continuous monitoring program.

The joint venture was the result of IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's meeting in Paris with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The organization's mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "has shown the vital importance of the IAEA being there to monitor the situation and give technical advice," Grossi said.

The new, continuous monitoring teams will "expand and strengthen the IAEA's nuclear safety and security role in the country," he said. "This is especially important at a time when Ukraine's energy infrastructure is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the war and in the middle of the winter."

Russian shelling has destroyed vast portions of Ukraine's electric power grid in recent months, and Russian occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has raised worldwide fears of a nuclear disaster.

— Christina Wilkie

Ukrainian, Polish officials discuss snap military drills in Belarus

Vasily Fedosenko | Reuters

Ukrainian and Polish military officials spoke about the snap Belarusian military drills that have sparked concerns about potential escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In their conversation, Ukrainian Armed Forces Joint Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Serhiy Nayev and Polish Commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Tomasz Piotrowski "discussed the security situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border" after the check on the combat readiness of troops in Belarus, according to NBC News.

The officials expressed their concerns about the movement of troops and equipment, and agreed to coordinate joint action in the days ahead.

Piotrowski expressed Poland's support for Ukraine during the conversation.

Belarus borders Ukraine to the north and Poland to the east. While Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said his country will not join the war, he did allow passage of Russian troops through the country when Russia invaded Ukraine.

— Jacob Pramuk

