Ukraine war live updates: Swedish defense officials criticized after warning public to be prepared for war; Kharkiv hotel attacked, 11 injured

Top Swedish defense officials have been accused of alarmism after they warned the public that it should be prepared for war.

Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin told a "People and Defense" conference last weekend that "there could be war in Sweden."

He noted that it wasn't his "primary intention to appeal to your fear, but rather to your situational awareness" and said he was trying to make Swedes aware of the potential for conflict, and to ask them to be prepared.

When asked to respond to Bohlin's comments, Sweden's military Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén said he agreed with the minister, stating: "We need to prepare as far as possible, at all levels, throughout society."

Two Russian missiles struck a hotel in the center of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, last night, leaving 11 people injured, the regional governor said.

"I'm looking to open a door: a door that is frequently blocked and cluttered up with the demands and challenges of everyday life. A door that many Swedes may have kept closed their whole lives. A door to a space where we are confronted with an important question: who are you if war comes?" he said, according to a transcript of his speech.

Sweden applied to join NATO last year but is waiting for its membership bid to be approved by members Hungary and Turkey. Its neighbor Finland was admitted to the military alliance last year, prompting warnings from a Russian diplomat that it would be the first country to suffer if tensions between Russia and NATO escalated.

When asked to respond to Bohlin's comments, Sweden's military Commander-in-Chief Micael Bydén said he agreed with the minister.

"We need to prepare as far as possible, at all levels, throughout society," Bydén told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Monday.

"I think you should ask yourself the simplest basic questions. If what happens in Ukraine today happens here tomorrow, am I prepared?" he added.

The officials have been accused of spreading alarm among the Swedish public, with former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson commenting that "war is not on our doorstep."

Russian missiles hit hotel in Ukraine's Kharkiv, 11 injured, regional governor says

Two Russian missiles struck a hotel late on Wednesday in the centre of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, injuring 11 people, one person seriously, the regional governor said.

Pictures posted online showed many of the windows blown out and balconies destroyed with large piles of rubble in the street below. Emergency teams made their way through gaping holes in the facade to sift through rubble inside.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said the strike at about 10.30 p.m. local time involved S-300 missiles in the city's Kyiv district.

"Nine of those injured have been taken to medical facilities," Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "One of them, a 35-year-old man, is in serious condition."

Visiting Turkish journalists were among the injured, he wrote.

"One missile hit next to the hotel, right by a fence. The other one hit a nearby annex," Kharkiv Police Chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told public broadcaster Suspilne.

"Servicemen never stayed in this hotel and just about everyone in Kharkiv knows this. It was used by journalists."

Psychiatrist Mykhailo Bebeshko, a hotel guest, told Suspilne that he had heard no air raid alert before the missile struck. "I was in the bathroom and that was what saved me. I fell, hit my head and then lay on the floor," he said.

"With a second explosion, all the doors were blown out and it was fortunate that I had been on the floor. And I shouted out to my colleagues: Everyone ok? Everyone still alive?"

The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia exploiting its position in UN Security Council by procuring North Korean weapons, U.S. says

A joint statement from the U.S. and seven other countries on Wednesday accused Russia of exploiting its position as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council to acquire weapons from North Korea.

The export of weapons from North Korea violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, according to a statement released by the United States Mission to the United Nations.

"Each violation makes the world a much more dangerous place. And a permanent Security Council member that willingly engages in these violations demonstrates a clear exploitation of its position," it said.

Alongside the U.S., the joint statement was issued on behalf of France, Japan, Malta, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, Ukraine and the U.K.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. and its Western allies had released a statement condemning the alleged import of North Korean missiles to Russia{=null}.

A Kremlin spokesperon on Tuesday declined to comment when asked to respond to U.S. claims that Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on Dec. 30. and Jan. 2.

Pope Francis says there is risk of Ukraine becoming a 'forgotten war'

Pope Francis says there is a risk of the war in Ukraine becoming "forgotten," according to a translated statement from the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), quoting a letter from the pope to the head of the UGCC, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

"It is our duty to do everything so that this war is not shrouded in silence," the pope said. He called on the international community and those responsible for the conflict to find peaceful solutions.

Pope Francis condemned strikes on civilians and key infrastructure saying they "are unworthy and unacceptable and cannot be justified by any way."

Ukraine, Lithuania sign defense support agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a new defense support agreement.

"I am grateful for Lithuania's new defense support that we have agreed upon—not only aid but also joint production—particularly of anti-drone equipment, which is critical at the frontline, as well as other areas of defense production. We signed relevant documents today," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also described weapons and other equipment as well as training for military personnel and Lithuania's role in the process of clearing mines in Ukraine as "sources of strength."

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that he was making a surprise visit to Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia{=null}.

It's time for 'diplomatic action' in Ukraine, Italy's defense minister says

The time has come for diplomatic action to pave the way for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Italy's defense minister said on Wednesday.

Guido Crosetto told the Italian Parliament that following the failure of the 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive to produce decisive results, "it seems the moment has come for incisive diplomatic action alongside the aid we are providing because there is a series of important signals coming from both sides," he said, the ANSA news agency reported.

Crosetto called on Italian lawmakers to remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine. The government voted in December to extend military aid to Kyiv by a further year.

"Our support to Ukraine remains strong and totally unchanged," he told the lower house of Parliament Wednesday.

As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its second anniversary in February, neither side is in a position to capitulate or compromise in the conflict. Ukraine's counteroffensive last summer failed to shift the front lines significantly and Russian forces are heavily entrenched in fortified positions across the south and east of Ukraine.

Military experts predict little change in 2024 unless Western support for Ukraine dries up, and warn that neither side will be ready for peace talks unless they hold the upper-hand in the war, giving them negotiating power in any talks.

A day before the World Economic Forum begins in Davos, Switzerland, next Monday, Ukraine and Switzerland are due to co-host a summit of national security advisors from Ukraine's international allies with the focus on promoting Ukraine's 10-point peace plan. Russia will not be attending the event.

Western allies condemn arms transfers between North Korea and Russia

The U.S and its Western allies issued a statement Tuesday condemning alleged arms transfers between North Korea and Russia.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) export and Russia's procurement of DPRK ballistic missiles, as well as Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine," said the joint statement, issued by the foreign ministers of the U.S., U.K., EU, Australia, Germany, Canada and partner nations.

"The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia's war of aggression, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime," they noted, adding that Russia's use of North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides "valuable technical and military insights" to Pyongyang.

"We are deeply concerned about the security implications that this cooperation has in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and around the world," the statement added.

The U.S. accused Russia of using North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, with Ukraine's international partners condemning their use.

When asked on Tuesday to comment on the White House's claims, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said "we are leaving it with no comment."

"I just want to remind [you] that Ukraine is targeting our territories, like Belgorod, with missiles that are manufactured by foreign states, like Germany, France," he added.

