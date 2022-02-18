Ukraine-Russia Crisis Live Updates: New Reports of Violence as Russians Prepare Fresh Military Drills

This is CNBC's live blog covering Friday's developments in the crisis involving Ukraine and Russia. See our previous coverage here.

The Ukraine-Russia crisis entered a tense new day Friday, as reports indicated there were new outbreaks of violence and ceasefire violations.

American officials continued to push for a diplomatic solution, while Russian forces prepared to conduct more drills near Ukraine's borders.

For months, Russia has been building up its military presence just outside Ukraine, its former Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin's moves have reminded Western officials of 2014, when Russian forces invaded Crimea in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has warned Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Russia could face widespread, devastating economic sanctions if the Kremlin were to move ahead with an attack on Ukraine.

The tensions remained on investors' minds, even as stock futures pointed to a higher open after the Dow suffered its worst day of this young year.



Fresh ceasefire violations reported in eastern Ukraine

Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images

The Ukrainian government and Russian state-controlled media on Friday exchanged fresh accusations of cease-fire violations near the country's eastern border.

The Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation said 20 cease-fire violations had been recorded in eastern Ukraine on Friday as of 9 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Russian state-controlled media agency RIA claimed on Friday that Ukrainian government forces had launched three shelling strikes against Russian-backed separatists.

CNBC was unable to verify either report. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Thursday said its mission in Ukraine had reported almost 600 cease-fire violations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, substantially higher than the 153 violations reported during the previous period.

The U.S. has warned that Russia could use false assertions, including claims about the conflict in eastern Ukraine, as a pretext for an invasion.

— Chloe Taylor

Russian military to carry out nuclear drills on Saturday: state media

Russia will conduct sweeping military exercises involving its nuclear forces on Saturday, Russian state media reported Friday. It began engaging in large-scale military drills in recent weeks in both Russia and Belarus, which also shares a border with Ukraine.

Moscow claimed this week that some of its soldiers had begun to withdraw from their temporary posts at the border with Ukraine after completing their exercises.

But Western officials have disputed those claims, with the U.S. estimating there are now up to 90,000 more Russian troops near Ukraine than there were at the end of January.

— Chloe Taylor

‘This is a moment of peril,’ Blinken warns

Speaking at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that "this is a moment of peril for the lives and safety of millions of people."

He added that U.S. information clearly indicated that Russian forces were preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days, emphasizing that Moscow "plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack."

"This could be a violent event that Russia will blame on Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government," he said, noting that a staged military strike against civilians could be one of the methods the Kremlin uses to achieve this end.

Blinken also said that if Russia launched an invasion, its tanks and soldiers would be likely to advance on key targets including the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, which has a population of 2.8 million people.

— Chloe Taylor