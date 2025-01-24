UK to soften tax rules for wealthy foreigners after millionaire exodus, Rachel Reeves says

The U.K. is to soften some planned changes to its controversial non-dom tax rule following concerns of a millionaire exodus, the Treasury has confirmed.

Speaking at a fringe event in Davos, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said the government would put forward an amendment after "listening to the concerns" of the non-dom community.

The changes come as new data estimates 10,800 millionaires left the U.K. last year amid a clampdown on the uber wealthy in the October budget.

Britain's 200-year-old non-dom regime permits people living in the U.K., but who are domiciled elsewhere for tax purposes, to avoid paying levies on income and capital gains earnings overseas for up to 15 years. The regime has long courted controversy, leading U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in her October budget to confirm that it would be abolished from April 2025, and that all long-term residents would be subject to inheritance tax on their worldwide assets, including those held in trust.

Speaking at a fringe event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reeves said the government would soon put forward an amendment to the country's Finance Bill, increasing the generosity of a rule which allows non-doms to bring money to the UK without paying significant taxes.

"We have been listening to the concerns that have been raised by the non-dom community," Reeves told The Wall Street Journal's Emma Tucker when asked about recent departures of the ultra-wealthy.

Reeves on Thursday also sought to reassure wealthy overseas investors that the changes would not affect double-taxation agreements held between the U.K. and other countries.

"There's been some concerns from countries that have double taxation conventions with the U.K., including India, that they would be drawn in to be paying inheritance tax. That's not the case. We're not going to be changing those double taxation conventions," she said.

In a statement to CNBC confirming the plans, a Treasury spokesperson said the tweaks were designed to motivate non-doms "to bring their funds to the U.K., encouraging them to spend and invest this money here."

"While we do not expect these changes to impact the £33.8 billion of tax revenue that the OBR forecast to raise over five years, they reflect our continued engagement with stakeholders to make sure the reforms announced at Budget operate as intended," the statement added.

The government's October clampdown on non-doms formed part of wider measures aimed at the upper echelons, with new levies placed on private equity bosses, private schools, second homes and private jets.

Critics warned at the time that the moves would spark a mass exit of ultra wealthy individuals — many of whom, they said, would be key contributors to the government's pro-investment agenda.

An estimated 10,800 millionaires left the U.K. last year, according to updated figures from global analytics firm New World Wealth and investment migration advisers Henley & Partners, a 157% increase on 2023.