UK finance watchdog teams up with Nvidia to let banks experiment with AI

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority announced the Supercharged Sandbox, a partnership with Nvidia that aims to help banks safely experiment with AI.

The initiative is designed for financial services firms in the "discovery and experiment phase" with AI, the FCA said.

Banks have faced challenges shipping advanced new AI tools to their customers due to concerns over risks they pose around privacy and fraud.

LONDON — Britain's financial services watchdog on Monday announced a new tie-up with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia to let banks safely experiment with artificial intelligence.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it will launch a so-called Supercharged Sandbox that will "give firms access to better data, technical expertise and regulatory support to speed up innovation."

Starting from October, financial services institutions in the U.K. will be allowed to experiment with AI using Nvidia's accelerated computing and AI Enterprise Software products, the watchdog said in a press release.

The initiative is designed for firms in the "discovery and experiment phase" with AI, the FCA noted, adding that a separate live testing service exists for firms further along in AI development.

"This collaboration will help those that want to test AI ideas but who lack the capabilities to do so," Jessica Rusu, the FCA's chief data, intelligence and information officer, said in a statement. "We'll help firms harness AI to benefit our markets and consumers, while supporting economic growth."

The FCA's new sandbox addresses a key issue for banks, which have faced challenges shipping advanced new AI tools to their customers amid concerns over risks around privacy and fraud.

Large language models from the likes of OpenAI and Google send data back to overseas facilities — and privacy regulators have raised the alarm over how this information is stored and processed. There have meanwhile been several instances of malicious actors using generative AI to scam people.

Nvidia is behind the graphics processing units, or GPUs, used to train and run powerful AI models. The company's CEO, Jensen Huang, is expected to give a keynote talk at a tech conference in London on Monday morning.

Last year, HSBC's generative AI lead, Edward Achtner, told a London tech conference he sees "a lot of success theater" in finance when it comes to artificial intelligence — hinting that some financial services firms are touting advances in AI without tangible product innovations to show for it.

He added that, while banks like HSBC have used AI for many years, new generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT come with their own unique compliance risks.