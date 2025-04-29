Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

UK announces draft rules for crypto industry, touts greater collaboration with U.S.

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

[CNBC] UK announces draft rules for crypto industry, touts greater collaboration with U.S.
Romain Costaseca | Afp | Getty Images
  • U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on Tuesday announced plans for a "comprehensive regulatory regime for crypto assets."
  • The U.K.'s Treasury published draft rules aimed at bringing crypto exchanges, dealers and agents into the regulatory fold.
  • Reeves said that the the U.K. planned to deepen regulatory cooperation with the U.S. to boost "responsible" adoption of digital assets.

LONDON — Britain on Tuesday published draft legislation for the cryptocurrency industry, touting greater collaboration with the U.S. as it looks to regulate the wild world of digital assets.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Speaking at a fintech event Tuesday, U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced plans for a "comprehensive regulatory regime for crypto assets," adding that the proposals would aim to make the country a "world leader in digital assets."

The rules will bring crypto exchanges, dealers and agents into the regulatory fold, "cracking down on bad actors while supporting legitimate innovation," the U.K.'s Treasury department said in a statement released following Reeves' remarks.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Crypto firms with UK customers will also have to meet clear standards on transparency, consumer protection, and operational resilience — just like firms in traditional finance," the Treasury's statement added.

Reeves said that the U.K. planned to deepen regulatory cooperation with the U.S. to boost "responsible" adoption of digital assets. "For the U.K. to be a world leader in digital assets, international cooperation is vital," she told attendees at fintech industry group Innovate Finance's annual summit.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Shift4 shares surge 13% on earnings beat as fintech stocks climb on results and upgrades

news 43 mins ago

Oil industry that Trump wants to ‘drill, baby, drill' has taken a beating since he took office

The U.K. finance minister met with her U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent last week to discuss a trade deal. She had previously said that improving business ties with the European Union was "arguably even more important."

"Regulation must support business, not hold it back," Reeves said Thursday.

Crypto industry insiders say the Financial Conduct Authority — which is the U.K.'s financial services watchdog — has been too restrictive when it comes to approving registrations from digital asset firms.

The FCA is the regulator responsible for registering firms that want to provide crypto services within the scope of money laundering regulations in the U.K.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us