UK announces draft rules for crypto industry, touts greater collaboration with U.S.

U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves on Tuesday announced plans for a "comprehensive regulatory regime for crypto assets."

The U.K.'s Treasury published draft rules aimed at bringing crypto exchanges, dealers and agents into the regulatory fold.

Reeves said that the the U.K. planned to deepen regulatory cooperation with the U.S. to boost "responsible" adoption of digital assets.

LONDON — Britain on Tuesday published draft legislation for the cryptocurrency industry, touting greater collaboration with the U.S. as it looks to regulate the wild world of digital assets.

Speaking at a fintech event Tuesday, U.K. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced plans for a "comprehensive regulatory regime for crypto assets," adding that the proposals would aim to make the country a "world leader in digital assets."

The rules will bring crypto exchanges, dealers and agents into the regulatory fold, "cracking down on bad actors while supporting legitimate innovation," the U.K.'s Treasury department said in a statement released following Reeves' remarks.

"Crypto firms with UK customers will also have to meet clear standards on transparency, consumer protection, and operational resilience — just like firms in traditional finance," the Treasury's statement added.

Reeves said that the U.K. planned to deepen regulatory cooperation with the U.S. to boost "responsible" adoption of digital assets. "For the U.K. to be a world leader in digital assets, international cooperation is vital," she told attendees at fintech industry group Innovate Finance's annual summit.

The U.K. finance minister met with her U.S. counterpart Scott Bessent last week to discuss a trade deal. She had previously said that improving business ties with the European Union was "arguably even more important."

"Regulation must support business, not hold it back," Reeves said Thursday.

Crypto industry insiders say the Financial Conduct Authority — which is the U.K.'s financial services watchdog — has been too restrictive when it comes to approving registrations from digital asset firms.

The FCA is the regulator responsible for registering firms that want to provide crypto services within the scope of money laundering regulations in the U.K.