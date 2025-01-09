Ubisoft appoints advisors to explore strategic options after report on potential buyout

Ubisoft said in a strategic update Thursday that "leading advisors" had been hired to explore "transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders."

French video game publisher Ubisoft said Thursday it's appointing advisors to review and pursue strategic options after a report last year suggested that its majority backers were considering a buyout.

Ubisoft said in a strategic update that "leading advisors" had been hired to explore "transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders."

"This process will be overseen by the independent members of the Board of Directors. Ubisoft will inform the market in accordance with applicable regulations if and once a transaction materializes," the company said in a statement late Thursday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

In October, Bloomberg News reported that the Guillemot family who founded Ubisoft nearly four decades ago, and Chinese tech giant Tencent were considering a potential takeover of the firm. Shares of Ubisoft skyrocketed more than 30% on the report at the time.

The report followed a decision by Ubisoft to delay the release of the latest title in its popular "Assassins Creed" video game series, "Assassin's Creed Shadows" by three months, to February 2025.

On Thursday, Ubisoft postponed the launch of "Assassin's Creed Shadows" again, pushing it back to March 20.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.