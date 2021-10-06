Uber Can Now Track Your Flight So a Ride Home Is Ready When You Land

Uber announced Wednesday that customers can now book a ride up to 30 days in advance.

Travelers who choose the more expensive Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options can also put their flight information into the app, which will automatically adjust a reservation if your flight is early or delayed.

Uber is trying to make it less of a hassle to get a ride home from the airport after your plane lands.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The company announced Wednesday that customers can now book a ride up to 30 days in advance. Travelers who choose the more expensive Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options can also put their flight information into the app, which will automatically adjust a reservation if your flight is early or delayed.

Uber said drivers for those reservations will wait up to 60 minutes for you at no additional cost. That means you'll have extra time to get through the airport and pick up your bags.

Some of the new options may help riders avoid long wait times caused by a driver shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. And it may help Uber stand out against Lyft, at least among people who want to have a car ready right when their plane lands.

The airport booking option will appear in the Uber app under the "reserve" tab starting Wednesday. The features are rolling out to riders at more than 20 airports across the U.S., which are listed below.

Uber

Uber Reserve at airports is now available for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV at:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Charleston International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

O'Hare International Airport

Chicago Midway International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Love Field Airport

Denver International Airport

Southwest Florida International Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

William P. Hobby Airport

Miami International Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Palm Beach International Airport

Nashville International Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Orlando International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Dulles International Airport

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.