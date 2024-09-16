UAW union files unfair labor charges against Stellantis, accuses automaker of violating contract

The United Auto Workers union on Monday said it had filed federal unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis.

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union on Monday said it had filed federal unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis for allegedly violating contract terms and attempting to move production of the Dodge Durango out of the U.S.

The charges are the latest action the union has taken against Stellantis, which has drawn the ire of UAW leaders for production cuts, layoffs and other actions since the two sides reached a new contract last year.

"In our 2023 contract, we won major gains, including a commitment to reopen an idled assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and to build the Dodge Durango in Detroit. We also won the right to strike over those commitments, if we have to," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. "Now, Stellantis wants to go back on the deal. As a united UAW, we intend to enforce our contract, and to make Stellantis keep the promise."

Stellantis, which has delayed plans for the Illinois plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company argued lin August that it "has not violated the commitments made in the Investment Letter included in the 2023 UAW Collective Bargaining Agreement and strongly objects to the union's accusations."

The union said several UAW local chapters covering thousands of members have also filed contract grievances over what they allege is the company's attempt to move Dodge Durango production out of the U.S., allegedly in violation of the UAW's national agreement.

The union did not disclose when the attempted move occurred or where the company allegedly wanted to move Durango production.

A UAW spokeswoman cited media reports about the vehicle potentially being moved to a plant in Ontario, Canada.

A copy of the latest National Labor Relations Board filing provided by the UAW did not mention the Durango. It accused the automaker of "refusing to provide the Union with relevant information."

The NLRB confirmed the UAW's filing. The union has multiple open charges against several automakers in the U.S.

The UAW said Monday it has more than 24 open grievances against Stellantis regarding the company's product and investment plans disclosed as part of the union's contract with the automaker.