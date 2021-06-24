Jobless Claims Hold Above 400,000 for the Second Week in a Row

Initial jobless claims totaled 411,000 for the week ended June 19, a decline from the 418,000 in the previous period but worse than the 380,000 estimate.

Continuing claims decreased to 3.39 million.

Durable goods orders rose 2.3%, below the Dow Jones estimate, while the final reading on first-quarter GDP came in at 6.4%, in line with expectations.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance remained elevated last week as employers struggled to fill a record amount of job openings.

A separate report from the Census Bureau showed that orders for long-lasting big-ticket items increased by 2.3% in May, slightly below the 2.6% estimate but still the biggest gain since July 2020.

Employment, though, has taken the biggest focus for policymakers, and the latest data shows that the sharp gains from earlier in the spring have flattened.

That comes amid a record 9.3 million job openings, a total just shy of the 9.6 million or so American workers still counted as unemployed. Last week's jobless claims total marked the second week in a row that the level has stayed above 400,000 after briefly dipping below in late May.

As things stand, the current level of initial claims is about double where it was prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news on the jobs front is that continuing claims are on the decline, falling to 3.39 million, a decline of 144,000. That number runs a week behind the headline claims total.

The total of those receiving benefits through all programs was little changed at 14.84 million through June 5.

Pennsylvania showed the biggest increase in claims at 14,523, while Illinois (-3,605) and California (-3,300) reported substantial declines.

In other economic news, the durable goods orders gain of 2.3% represented an increase from a 0.8% decline in April, the only drop in the last 13 months.

Excluding transportation, orders increased just 0.3%, while the total showed a 1.7% increase excluding a decline in defense orders.

