Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. trade talks with China were ‘productive,' Bessent says

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing entitled “The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2025.
Nathan Howard | Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend were "productive."
  • He said he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.
  • Bessent added that President Trump is "fully informed" about the discussions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that trade talks with China officials over the weekend were "productive."

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He said the talks yielded "a great deal" of productivity and that he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.

Bessent also said from Switzerland that he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer both spoke to President Donald Trump on Saturday evening and "he is fully informed" about the discussions.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Bessent also said that he and Greer met with the vice premier of China, in addition to two vice ministers, who the treasury secretary called "integrally involved" in discussions.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us