U.S. trade talks with China were ‘productive,' Bessent says

He said he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.

Bessent added that President Trump is "fully informed" about the discussions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that trade talks with China officials over the weekend were "productive."

He said the talks yielded "a great deal" of productivity and that he would give more details in a complete briefing on Monday morning.

Bessent also said from Switzerland that he and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer both spoke to President Donald Trump on Saturday evening and "he is fully informed" about the discussions.

Bessent also said that he and Greer met with the vice premier of China, in addition to two vice ministers, who the treasury secretary called "integrally involved" in discussions.

