U.S. stock futures slide after S&P 500 posts back-to-back gains: Live updates

U.S. stock futures slipped on Monday night after the S&P 500 posted back-to-back winning sessions. Investors also awaited a fresh set of first-quarter earnings reports.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 103 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both dipped 0.3%.

The moves came after the major stock indexes ended Monday's session higher, buoyed by the tech sector after the Trump administration announced exemptions from "reciprocal" tariffs for electronic products such as smartphones, computers and semiconductors. Still, comments from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday suggested these exemptions might only be temporary.

During Monday's regular session, the Dow gained 312.08 points, or 0.78%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.79% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64%.

This is a big week for the first-quarter earnings season, with names such as Bank of America, Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson and PNC Financial set to report before Tuesday's opening bell. However, this earnings season may not yet provide investors with the clarity they seek on how companies will be affected by Trump's new tariff policies, according to Brenda Vingiello, chief investment officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors.

"I think when it comes to earnings season, we're just going to hear a lot of uncertainty with regard to some companies," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" Monday afternoon. "I don't think we're going to have a lot of answers after this earning season other than that Q1 was probably pretty good."

On Tuesday, investors will also watch out for the latest readings on March's import and export price indexes. The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State Manufacturing Survey will also be out.

ON Semiconductor stock rises 3% after withdrawing offer to buy Allegro MicroSystems

Shares of ON Semiconductor added 3% in Monday's extended-hours trading after the company announced it had terminated its all-cash bid to acquire Allegro MicroSystems for $35.10 per share.

Shares of Allegro tumbled 12%.

In a press release, ON Semi said that it had "determined there is no actionable path forward," but that the company would focus its efforts on other opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures open lower

Stock futures slipped Monday night.

Dow futures slid around 0.3% shortly after 6 p.m. ET. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures respectively shed 0.2% and 0.3%.

— Lisa Kailai Han