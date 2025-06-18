U.S. Steel ceases trading on the NYSE as Japan's Nippon finalizes takeover

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition.

President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.

But U.S. Steel has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after Japan's Nippon Steel completed its acquisition of the iconic American industrial name.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump has insisted for weeks that the companies would form a "partnership" in which U.S. Steel would remain American owned.

But the New York Stock Exchange notified the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that U.S. Steel's shares would be removed from listing, after the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Steel North America.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. Steel shares stopped trading at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday after Nippon completed its acquisition, according to a notice from the NYSE.

Trump opposed Nippon's bid to acquire U.S. Steel in the runup to the 2024 presidential, but he changed his mind after he took office. Trump ordered a new review of the deal in April after former President Joe Biden had blocked Nippon's acquisition in January, citing national security concerns.

Trump announced a "partnership" between U.S. and Nippon in a May 23 post on his social media platform Truth Social, causing confusion among investors and union members about whether the structure of the original deal had changed somehow.

U.S. Steel and Nippon started adopting the president's "partnership" language, though they never backed off from the terms of the original December 2023 merger agreement in their filings with SEC.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.