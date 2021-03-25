Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

U.S. Sanctions Companies That Back Myanmar Military Following Coup

By Christian Nunley, CNBC

Stringer | Reuters
  • The Treasury Department has issued new sanctions targeting holding companies that financially support the Myanmar military.
  • The sanctions come after increased effort by the Myanmar military to isolate its citizens and suppress their desire to protest last month's coup.

The Treasury Department has issued new sanctions targeting holding companies that financially support the Myanmar military.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The sanctions come after increased effort by the Myanmar military to isolate its citizens and suppress their desire to protest last month's coup, which overthrew the democratically elected government and detained its leaders.

Money Report

Business 9 mins ago

Congress Wants Answers From NCAA After Weight Room Disparity at Women's Basketball Tournament

Amazon.com Inc. 40 mins ago

Why Investors Are Struggling to Value Media Stocks Like ViacomCBS and Discovery

The sanctioned companies, Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited, support the military through different channels.

According to Executive Order 14014, "All property and interests in property of the entities named above (MEH, MEC) that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked," which essentially prohibits any transactions related to the aforementioned companies.

Myanmar Economic Holdings, or MEH, has business interests from banking, construction and mining to agriculture, tobacco and food. The Treasury Department said that "MEH's shareholder data show that profits are systematically distributed to Burma's military, including to those responsible for widespread human rights abuses."

Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited, or MEC, has business ties to the telecommunications sector "as well as companies that supply natural resources to the military, and operate factories producing goods for use by the military," the same release noted.

The U.S. is imposing these latest sanctions in concert with the United Kingdom, which is expected to announce similar action against MEH on Thursday, the State Department said in a memo.

"These sanctions specifically target the economic resources of Burma's military regime, which is responsible for the overthrow of Burma's democratically elected government and the ongoing repression of the Burmese people," the memo read.

Leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan, among others, have vowed to restore democracy to the nation of Myanmar. The U.S. has also called on China to use its influence over Myanmar to compel the military to reinstate the civilian government.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsWhite HouseMyanmarPOLICYWorld Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us