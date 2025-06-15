Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. National Parks, national monuments and more public lands will be free on Juneteenth—and 5 other days this year

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC

American Bison graze at the Grand Teton National Park.
Danny Lehman | The Image Bank | Getty Images
  • U.S. National Parks, national monuments and more public lands will be free on Juneteenth—and 5 other days this year

With summer right around the corner, it's time to get outside and enjoy the Great Outdoors.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The US National Parks service will be offering no-cost admission to all of its parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite on Juneteenth as part of its 2025 "Fee Free Days."

Though most National Parks are free to enter, a number of them charge an entrance fee. Acadia National Park, for example, costs between $20 and $35, while Badlands in South Dakota will run you between $15 and $30 for an entrance pass.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On Juneteenth, visitors will be able to enter parks at no cost. They will, however, still be required to pay any fees associated with camping, boat launching, tours and activities in the park.

The National Parks Service recommends that visitors arrive early, since the fee-free days tend to draw crowds. Getting to the parks early can help you avoid the rush.

These are some of the parks that will be free on Thursday, June 19

Delicate Arch, Arches National Park, UT.
Mark Brodkin Photography | Moment | Getty Images
Delicate Arch, Arches National Park, UT.
  • Acadia National Park
  • Arches National Park
  • Glacier National Park
  • Grand Canyon National Park
  • Yosemite National Park
  • Zion National Park

If you can't make it to a National Park on Thursday, don't worry. There are a few more fee-free days left in 2025.

Money Report

news 2 mins ago

New ETF gives investors opportunity to act like private equity giant as shift away from public stocks picks up

news 17 mins ago

Billionaire Jay Chaudhry's most important relationship for success: ‘Nothing significant gets done by an individual person'

Depending on the day, areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service will be open to visitors free of charge. Be sure to check the US Department of the Interior website to see which lands will be available each day.

These are the remaining fee-free days this year.

  • Thursday, June 19 (Juneteenth)
  • Wednesday, July 16 (Bureau of Land Management's birthday)
  • Monday, August 4 (Great American Outdoors Day)
  • Saturday, September 27 (National Public Lands Day)
  • Sunday, October 12 (National Wildlife Refuge Week)
  • Tuesday, November 11 (Veterans Day)

Are you ready to buy a house? Take Smarter by CNBC Make It's new online course How to Buy Your First Home. Expert instructors will help you weigh the cost of renting vs. buying, financially prepare, and confidently navigate every step of the process—from mortgage basics to closing the deal. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through July 15, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us