Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. energy secretary says shale industry will ‘survive and thrive' despite plunging crude prices

By Natasha Turak, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum speak with members of the media outside of the West Wing of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2025. 
Kent Nishimura | Reuters
  • Oil prices have come under pressure amid lower global demand, mouting uncertainty over tariffs, and greater supply on the market from both OPEC and non-OPEC countries.
  • Commodities analysts estimate that U.S. crude needs to stay above $65 per barrel to keep shale producers in business.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is not worried about falling oil prices and their impact on America's shale oil industry, and is stressing that the coming years should be a time of energy abundance for the world's largest economy.

"The U.S. shale industry is going to is going to survive and thrive," Wright said in an interview with CNBC's Dan Murphy in the United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi. "But of course," he added, "investment decisions are going to be tailored if prices stay long for stay this low for a long period of time. But I'm quite bullish on the U.S. industry."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Oil prices have come under pressure amid lower global demand, mounting uncertainty over tariffs, and greater supply on the market from both OPEC and non-OPEC countries — with lower revenues threatening the viability of shale producers.

The June expiry contract of global benchmark Brent crude was trading at $63.51 per barrel on Friday at 1:43 p.m. in London, up 0.28% from the Thursday settlement. The front-month May U.S. WTI contract was at $60.26 per barrel, higher by 0.32% from the previous day's close price. Both contracts are down roughly 22% in the last year.

To make his point, Wright referenced the 2014 to 2016 period, during which a boom in shale production coincided with lower global demand and brought oil prices down 70%. The industry was forced to grapple with a tidal wave of bankruptcies.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

BlackRock's Larry Fink says U.S. is very close to a recession and may be in one now

news 41 mins ago

6 things to say when someone asks ‘How are you?' and you're absolutely not ‘fine'

But the energy secretary took an optimistic angle. "In 2015 and 2016 oil prices twice hit $28 [per barrel], and what happened? What did the U.S. shale industry do in that time — innovate, get smarter, drive their costs down, and that's what's happening right now," Wright said.

Commodities analysts estimate that U.S. crude needs to stay above $65 per barrel to keep shale producers in business. Goldman Sachs this week lowered its oil price forecast for U.S. WTI to $58 per barrel by December 2025 and $51 per barrel by December 2026, down from a previous outlook of $66 per barrel this year and $59 per barrel in 2026.

This developing story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us