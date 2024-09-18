Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. crude oil prices fall ahead of pivotal Fed decision on interest rates

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

An oil pump jack is shown in a field on June 27, 2024 in Stanton, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • The oil market has been rattled this month by worries about a growing imbalance between supply and demand.
  • Bulls are hoping that a decision by the Fed to cut interest rates for the first time in years could put a bid into the market.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

U.S. crude oil fell Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's pivotal decision on interest rates later this afternoon.

"In theory a rate cut is supportive for oil prices but we've seen prices rallying in recent days, likely pricing this in already, hence the response may be muted," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The oil market has been rattled this month by worries about a growing imbalance between supply and demand. The U.S. benchmark is down more than 13% in the third quarter, while global benchmark Brent has fallen more than 15%.

Here are Wednesday's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate October contract: $70.65 per barrel, down 54 cents, or 0.8%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil is down more than 1%.
  • Brent November contract: $73.16 per barrel, down 54 cents, or 0.7%. Year to date, the global benchmark has fallen about 5%.
  • RBOB Gasoline October contract: $1.9855 per gallon, down 0.8%. Year to date, gasoline has dropped more than 5%.
  • Natural Gas October contract: $2.369 per thousand cubic feet, up 1.9%. Year to date, gas has pulled back more than 5%.

Consumption in China is slowing as electric vehicle sales surge in the world's largest crude importer. At the same time, OPEC+ is expected to increase production in December as output in the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Guyana remains strong.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has better battery life and great cameras, but Apple Intelligence hasn't arrived

news 1 hour ago

An aggressive Fed move is unlikely to spur a surprise Bank of England rate cut

Bulls are hoping that a decision by the Fed to cut interest rates for the first time in years could put a bid into the market. Lower interest rates typically stimulate economic growth, which boosts oil demand.

Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, said a 25 basis point cut is probably already priced into the oil market. "A 50 basis point cut is slightly supportive of the oil market since it translates into a weaker dollar and stronger prices for dollar denominated commodities," Lipow said.

Geopolitical tensions are also escalating in the Middle East again as fears grow that a major conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah is on the horizon. Hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon Tuesday in an attack targeting Hezbollah militia members.

Traders are also waiting for the latest data on U.S. crude oil inventories at 10:30 am ET.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us